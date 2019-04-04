Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

(Virtual) Geneva 2020: Top 10 of the Motor Show That Never Was

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show set to take place last week never happened, a victim of the growing coronavirus crisis. The cancellation came as a partial surprise, but many manufacturers, all dressed up with nowhere to go, put together online presentations. Why lose completely the media coverage that would have come with the actual event. Here's the best of what would have been on tap at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

Our list consists of the models that struck our imagination and products that we’re most impatiently waiting for.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 

1 — Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz
Photo: Honda
Honda Jazz

The Honda What? Outside of North America, the car we know as the Fit takes the name Jazz. And the new generation of the product was eagerly awaited in Geneva. At first glance, the little bug from Honda has a nice demeanour. It will be available on the Old Continent starting in April, powered by a hybrid engine, among other configurations.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see what Honda has in store for us, but it’s clear as day North America is overdue for a new Fit.

You May Also Like

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Announced

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utili...

We now have the initial shortlist for NACTOY’s 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards. The finalists in each of the three categories w...

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Which vehicles will take home a 2019 Auto123.com Award? Our jury will soon be divulging its choices for the Vehicles of the Year for 2019 with the announceme...

Los Angeles 2018: Preview of the Big Show and its Big Reveals

Los Angeles 2018: Preview of the Big Show and its Big Rev...

Here’s our official preview of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, set to get underway on Wednesday. The big ticket items at this year’s edition come from all co...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Coronavirus: 80% Drop in New Car Sales in Feb...
Article
James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
Article
Toyota Canada adds 100,000 models to existing...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
150 Accessories for the Ford Bronco
150 Accessories for the Ford ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 