2022 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids

The more the merrier, we say! Despite the supply crisis, despite the pandemic and despite the war in Ukraine, the automotive industry continues to move towards a more widespread electrification of its offering. This year has seen a noticeable increase in the pace of introduction of new EVs. The number of commercially available vehicles powered purely by electricity is growing rapidly, to the detriment of the other two options: hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Not to worry, though, plug-in hybrid technology still has its place on our roads.

Make way for the sixth annual guide to plug-in hybrids in 2022.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Tonale
Photo: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo Tonale

One of the latest brands to enter the electrification fray, Alfa Romeo is readying to launch, in the coming months, the Tonale urban crossover, which will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 1.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 15.5 kWh and a 90-kW electric motor. The total output of this setup is 272 hp.

Alfa Romeo promises that the Tonale will be sporty to drive, and of that, we have no doubt.

Sitting in the compact SUV category, the model thus slots in below the Stelvio in the lineup. At 178.3 inches (or 4529 mm), it's just a little longer than a BMW X1, but six inches (152 mm) shorter than an X3.

The Tonale will be offered in two trim levels: Sprint and Veloce. The first version can receive a number of options that allow the buyer to personalize the model. The second variant is a more all-inclusive offering.

Possible range (in electric mode): over 48 km

Alfa Romeo Tonale, profile
Photo: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo Tonale, profile
Alfa Romeo Tonale, interior
Photo: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo Tonale, interior

