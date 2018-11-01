Top 20 Vehicles Coming in 2019-2020: Part 2

2019 is knocking at the door, which means we’re turning our attention ever more intently to what’s coming down the pike in the coming months. We’ve already gotten previews of some models – check out our rundown of the Top 10 new debuts at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show – but there are a whole lot more to come in the very near-future.

Here’s part two of our wide-ranging but still incomplete list of the most promising and intriguing models we’ll be seeing in the next year or two.

See also Part 1 of our overview of the Top 20 Vehicles Coming in 2019-2020!

2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The FCA Group’s most profitable division is out to conquer a more high-falutin’ segment, that of the full-size SUV. The rumour of a revived Grand Wagoneer has been floating around for several years, but now it appears the nameplate is definitely on its way back. We know the new iteration will be a three-row SUV equipped to take all those passengers a good ways off the beaten track.