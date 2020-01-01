Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Top 25 Family Vehicles in 2022, According to Parents Magazine

Once again this year, Parents magazine has named its picks for best vehicles when it comes to meeting the needs of families.

The magazine took into account the safety evaluations carried out by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), and did its own testing up come up with its choices.

35 vehicles made the semi-finalists’ circle after being evaluated for braking, steering, acceleration and a host of other parameters. Vehicles were also appraised for their ability to accommodate child car seats.

Here is the list of the best family vehicles for 2022 according to Parents magazine.

Minivans – Best New Minivan: Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Kia Carnival

What Parents liked:

- Premium feel all-around
- Room for 7 or 8
- VIP Lounge seating for second row (available)
- Quiet, comfortable ride
- Standard ADAS system is well-equipped
- Slide-and-fold centre row seats
- Sliding doors
- Good value

See also: 2022 Kia Carnival Review: Not Your Parents’ Minivan

See also: 2022 Kia Carnival pictures

Kia Carnival, interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Kia Carnival, interior
Kia Carnival, second row of seats
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Kia Carnival, second row of seats

Minivans – Best Fuel-Efficient Minivan: Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna (Woodland edition)
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Sienna (Woodland edition)

What Parents liked:

- It’s all about the hybrid system
- AWD
- Standard Toyota Safety Sense
- Motion-activated liftgate and side doors
- Seating for 7 or 8
- Second-row centre seat is removable – voilà, captain’s chairs!

See also: 2021 Toyota Sienna First Drive: The Minivan Hybrid Arms Race Is On

See also: 2021 Toyota Sienna pictures

See also: Comparison: 2021 Toyota Sienna vs 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Toyota Sienna (Woodland edition), interior
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Sienna (Woodland edition), interior
Toyota Sienna (Woodland edition), seating
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Sienna (Woodland edition), seating

