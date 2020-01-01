Once again this year, Parents magazine has named its picks for best vehicles when it comes to meeting the needs of families.
The magazine took into account the safety evaluations carried out by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), and did its own testing up come up with its choices.
35 vehicles made the semi-finalists’ circle after being evaluated for braking, steering, acceleration and a host of other parameters. Vehicles were also appraised for their ability to accommodate child car seats.
Here is the list of the best family vehicles for 2022 according to Parents magazine.
Minivans – Best New Minivan: Kia Carnival
What Parents liked:
- Premium feel all-around
- Room for 7 or 8
- VIP Lounge seating for second row (available)
- Quiet, comfortable ride
- Standard ADAS system is well-equipped
- Slide-and-fold centre row seats
- Sliding doors
- Good value
Minivans – Best Fuel-Efficient Minivan: Toyota Sienna
What Parents liked:
- It’s all about the hybrid system
- AWD
- Standard Toyota Safety Sense
- Motion-activated liftgate and side doors
- Seating for 7 or 8
- Second-row centre seat is removable – voilà, captain’s chairs!
