Auto123 gets out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will hit the market in 2023-2024. Today, 10 SUVs!

The automotive industry continues to undergo a radical and high-paced transformation. The next few years will continue to be challenging not only for carmakers but also for consumers and even just automotive fans trying to keep track of it all! Once again, we present you with 10 sport utility vehicle models that are highly anticipated in the months and years to come.

For this second installment, we take a look at the most exciting crossovers and SUVs coming to market in the next year or two.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV