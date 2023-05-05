Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2023-2024: The SUVs

Electric models start to make their mark Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Auto123 gets out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will hit the market in 2023-2024. Today, 10 SUVs!

See also: Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2023-2024: The Cars

The automotive industry continues to undergo a radical and high-paced transformation. The next few years will continue to be challenging not only for carmakers but also for consumers and even just automotive fans trying to keep track of it all! Once again, we present you with 10 sport utility vehicle models that are highly anticipated in the months and years to come. 

For this second installment, we take a look at the most exciting crossovers and SUVs coming to market in the next year or two. 

2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV

Chevrolet Corvette
Chevrolet Corvette
Photo: Chevrolet

Purists probably feel like they're living a nightmare. A second nightmare, even, after the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E by Ford! Yes, Chevrolet is indeed developing a utility version of its flagship sports car, the Corvette. 

We still know quite little about this future model, but one thing we can confidently hazard to predict is that the sporty crossover will be one of the best in the industry in terms of raw performance. Chevrolet has plenty of choices when it comes to gasoline engines or even electric engines, and it won’t want to shortchange the hallowed Corvette name.

Expect a LOT of noise about this model as its comes closer to launching.

Chevrolet Corvette - Badging
Chevrolet Corvette - Badging
Photo: Chevrolet

