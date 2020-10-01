Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10 All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles in Canada in 2021: 10 Categories, 10 Best Picks

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Auto123 presents 10 all-wheel-drive models in 10 different categories, which from where we sit represent the best choices this winter.

If you're about to change vehicles and your number-one criterion is all-wheel drive, you're spoilt for choice like never before. So much so that it's not necessarily easy to choose a vehicle. To give you a little help, here are 10 AWD-equipped models that are interesting for a variety of reasons.

And since we're not sure which category of vehicle you might be shopping in, we've selected one each from among 10 popular segments.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

1 - Subcompact SUVs: Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos made its debut in February 2020. In fact, it was the last vehicle we crossed a border to go test drive. Yes, it was the last of the pre-pandemic launches. The model then presented was the 2021 product, so it hasn't changed since.

Which also means that its jack-of-all-trades format is the same, and just as practical and convenient as when we first drove it. Some subcompact SUVs suffer from space limitations, either for humans or things, but that's not the case here. The Seltos offers everything you need without being too massive.

See also: 2021 Kia Seltos Review: When’s a Subcompact Not a Subcompact?

2021 Kia Seltos, profile
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Kia Seltos, profile
2021 Kia Seltos, rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Kia Seltos, rear

You May Also Like

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

What are the top 10 midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 in terms of sales performance? Using pre-pandemic 2019 sales figures, Auto123 has a countdown for you...

Top 10 Vehicles Offering the Best UX for 2020, According to WardsAuto

Top 10 Vehicles Offering the Best UX for 2020, According ...

WardsAuto has come out with its fifth annual 10 Best UX list, recognizing the new 2020 and 2021 models offering the best user experiences to their occupants....

What Car Companies in Canada Are Doing During the Pandemic

What Car Companies in Canada Are Doing During the Pandemic

In Canada as elsewhere, automakers are facing unprecedented challenges in the face of the current pandemic. Auto123 surveyed Canadian automotive divisions to...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 GMC Sierra Dinali
Digital Dashboard and Super Cruise Coming to ...
Article
2022 Acura MDX
Acura Presents a Revamped 2022 MDX
Article
Toyota to Unveil First All-Electric Vehicle N...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

It's the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s Turn to Fail Swedish Mag’s Moose Test
It's the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s ...
Video
2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition Review: Celebrating in Style
2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniver...
Video
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for Electric Vehicless
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 