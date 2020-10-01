Auto123 presents 10 all-wheel-drive models in 10 different categories, which from where we sit represent the best choices this winter.

If you're about to change vehicles and your number-one criterion is all-wheel drive, you're spoilt for choice like never before. So much so that it's not necessarily easy to choose a vehicle. To give you a little help, here are 10 AWD-equipped models that are interesting for a variety of reasons.

And since we're not sure which category of vehicle you might be shopping in, we've selected one each from among 10 popular segments.

1 - Subcompact SUVs: Kia Seltos