Auto123 presents 10 all-wheel-drive models in 10 different categories, which from where we sit represent the best choices this winter.
If you're about to change vehicles and your number-one criterion is all-wheel drive, you're spoilt for choice like never before. So much so that it's not necessarily easy to choose a vehicle. To give you a little help, here are 10 AWD-equipped models that are interesting for a variety of reasons.
And since we're not sure which category of vehicle you might be shopping in, we've selected one each from among 10 popular segments.
Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.
1 - Subcompact SUVs: Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos made its debut in February 2020. In fact, it was the last vehicle we crossed a border to go test drive. Yes, it was the last of the pre-pandemic launches. The model then presented was the 2021 product, so it hasn't changed since.
Which also means that its jack-of-all-trades format is the same, and just as practical and convenient as when we first drove it. Some subcompact SUVs suffer from space limitations, either for humans or things, but that's not the case here. The Seltos offers everything you need without being too massive.
See also: 2021 Kia Seltos Review: When’s a Subcompact Not a Subcompact?