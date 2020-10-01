The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has announced its members’ choices for the best vehicles in 2021 in each of eight different cars, SUV and pickup truck categories. This of course brings us one step closer to knowing the big winners of the 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards.

Kia and Genesis lead the way with two models each being rewarded, including the Kia Telluride that wins as Best Large Utility model for the second year running. Mazda, Subaru, Nissan, and Ram each take one home best-in-class trophy; in the case of the Mazda3, the car also takes home a trophy for the second straight year.

At the start of AJAC’s evaluation process, over 250 vehicles were considered for this year's awards, a total that includes all vehicles available for purchase in Canada. Those newly designed, recently refreshed and carried over from the previous year were all eligible upon receiving a minimum number of ballots submitted by AJAC journalists. Voting data was collected from jurors based across the country, who tested each vehicle on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day.

“Despite the many challenges presented throughout 2020, AJAC journalists rallied to submit ballots based on real-world test drives and produce this list of winners... AJAC counts dozens of Canada's foremost automotive critics among its membership. In producing these results, our journalist members demonstrated fierce dedication to their craft, informing Canadian drivers of the vehicles worthy of their purchase consideration in 2021.” Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC president

All eight category winners announced today now qualify for the race to be named 2021 Canadian Car of the Year or 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. Those awards will be presented in March, with details still to come.

Here are AJAC’s 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year category winners:

Best Mid-Size Car - Mazda3 (our review)

Best Large Car - Kia K5 (our review)

Best Mid-Size Premium Car - Genesis G80 (our review)

Best Small Utility Vehicle - Subaru Crosstrek (our review)

Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle - Nissan Rogue (our review)

Best Large Utility Vehicle - Kia Telluride

Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle - Genesis GV80 (our review)

Best Full-Size Pick-up Truck - Ram 1500