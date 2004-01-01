New York 2022: A Top 10 of 'Under the Radar' Highlights

The 2022 edition of the New York Auto Show certainly didn't make history for its abundance of unveilings. Several automotive brands were conspicuous by their absence, while other divisions had nothing to unveil at this annual meeting that has been manhandled and disrupted - like all other car shows for that matter - by the pandemic for over two years now.

Nevertheless, the organizers of this major international show found a way to fill up many of the rooms at the Javits Center, venue that has hosted the show since the 1980s.

In addition to the more official unveilings, all of which received their due coverage from us yesterday (and are listed below, for your reading and viewing pleasure) here is what else caught the attention of our contributor Vincent Aubé who was present on media day, and who took the time to explore some of the further reaches of the event.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla... in all its glory!