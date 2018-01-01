Photo: V.Aubé 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L, three-quarters rear

It was just a year ago that Jeep launched its full-size SUV duo. The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer certainly made an impression on the minds of big-vehicle enthusiasts, but there was one thing missing. As in, another foot or so in length. Jeep used the occasion of the New York Auto Show to unveil lengthened versions of its two imposing vehicles.

The new 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are said to be larger in volume than any other American large utility vehicle. While the exterior design is exactly what you'd expect from a longer version of an already large vehicle, its development did require some modifications to the vehicle's chassis.

In fact, in addition to adding a foot in overall length, the wheelbase is also longer (by 7 inches) which should translate into increased comfort for occupants. We'll see about that when these behemoths hit the market later this year. Jeep also confirmed that the proverbial – or literal, in this case - 4' x 8' sheet of plywood can fit inside the cabin - with both rows of seats folded.

Photo: V.Aubé 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Jeep's largest vehicle is still based on a ladder frame, but the floor, structure, reinforcements and seat attachments in particular have all been redesigned towards the rear of the vehicle.

So far, the changes are fairly minor, but under the hood, Jeep is taking things farther, introducing its new Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 engine. The new engine is also available in two power levels: the regular mill with 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque, and a high-output version delivering 510 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. Unsurprisingly, power is sent to all four wheels in boths version of the full-size SUV by an 8-speed auto transmission. Also unsurprisingly, the more powerful engine is reserved for the Grand Wagoneer L, while the other unit is found in the Wagoneer L.

Photo: Jeep The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L

With this new engine duo, Jeep is obviously looking to reduce overall fuel consumption, but it's also worth mentioning that the power of these machines is superior to the two HEMI V8s currently bolted under the hood of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer "without the L".

In Canada, demand for either L version won't be as great as south of the border, but Jeep seems confident that it can win over some consumers with these two new L editions. Now, all that's missing from this story is an electrified version… but that's another story!