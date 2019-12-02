Face facts. Fall is well and truly behind us. And while a good set of winter tires renders almost any vehicle capable of least muddling its way through winter, it never hurts to have yours equipped with all-wheel drive. Like always at this time of year, and due to popular demand, we present here 10 pre-owned car, SUV and truck models that are available for less than $5,000.

There are of course many other options out there beyond these, with both two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations. But for those on a tight budget or who want an affordable second car in the driveway, here is the best of what’s out there for winter 2019-2020.

Suzuki SX4