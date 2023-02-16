Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toronto 2023: BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 5 AJAC’s Canadian Vehicles of the Year

In a sign of the times, two EVs come out on top this year

Automotive columnist: , Updated:
  • The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC )announced Canada's Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year for 2023.

  • The BMW i4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 won in the two categories respectively.

  • In a sign of things to come, two electric models were chosen as the 2023 Canadian Vehicle of the Year.

As part of the Toronto Auto Show, which begins today for members of the media (doors open tomorrow for the public), the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards for 2023 were handed out, as determined by the members of AJAC (Automobile Journalists Association of Canada). 

The process to select winners began in the second half of 2022, with finalists being announced at the Montreal Auto Show this past January. In the Canadian Car of the Year 2023 category, the BMW i4 was in the running alongside the Hyundai Elantra N and the Mazda3. In the Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year 2023 category, the finalists were the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Mitsubishi Outlander. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: YouTube (AJAC)
Hyundai Ioniq 5

All of these models were previously selected as overall winners in their respective categories.  But now they were going head-to-head in just two categories. The BMW i4 was voted top car by AJAC’S voting members, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 beat its rivals in the SUV category. 

As a sign of the times, there are two all-electric products that have been named car and SUV of the year in Canada.

