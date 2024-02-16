AJAC Unveils Vehicles of the Year at Toronto Auto Show

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) unveiled its list of Vehicles of the Year at the Toronto Auto Show Media Day on Thursday, February 15.

A total of four models were honoured: one car and one SUV still powered by an internal combustion engine, as well as one all-electric car and one SUV.

As for Car of the Year, the Toyota Prius was declared the overall winner by the organization's journalist members. Toyota's hybrid sedan was completely redesigned for 2023 and has been impressive ever since. Offered in hybrid or plug-in hybrid (Prime) configurations with a 72 km range, it is an excellent choice for consumers.

Toyota also had one of its SUVs named Utility of the Year, the Grand Highlander. Launching in May 2023, this extended version of the Highlander offers more for families, with a more spacious third row and more generous cargo volume.

In the world of electric products, it was Genesis that went out with a bang. First, its G80 sedan took the title of Electric Car of the Year, before the electrified version of its GV70 SUV won the same award in the other category.

The irony of these two wins is that they're essentially products that were developed with gasoline engines, not an all-electric structure.

AJAC President Evan Williams said of the winning vehicles:

"AJAC is proud to present its highest awards to the winners of the 2024 Canadian Car of the Year Awards. Our member journalists have recognized these models as the best trucks, SUVs and cars on sale in Canada this year. AJAC members represent the largest and most diverse group of automotive experts in the country. We test vehicles from coast to coast, on the same roads and in the same conditions that Canadians experience every day. Our members cast nearly 2,000 votes to achieve this crowning achievement. With the breadth of our experience and expertise, we know that Canadians can rely on our ratings and the Canadian Car of the Year awards when choosing their next vehicle.

Finally, to be considered, a vehicle had to be all-new this year or last, or significantly refreshed for the current year. A total of 200 vehicles were considered in all categories.