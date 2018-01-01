Toyota Adds a TRD Sport Version to its 4Runner for 2022

The Toyota 4Runner is a phenomenon in the market, and part of what makes it remarkable is that despite the fact that the current version is over 10 years old, the SUV continues to be very popular with enthusiasts looking for a genuine utility model.

Last year's pandemic didn't slow it down either, with sales remaining virtually the same as 2019. And this year, if sales to date are an indication, they'll be better than the last two years, both in Canada and in the United States.

All in all, it’s an impressive showing for the model. And now the company is adding a new variant to the offering for 2022, confirming a TRD Sport edition. You have to admit that it's starting to get a little confusing, since the lineup already includes versions called TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro.

That said, it will be easy to recognize the new model, because rather than having features that allow it to face the worst conditions, it inherits distinctive features that add “panache”, to use Toyota's expression. There are also promised improvements for the road, including the addition of the X-REAS (Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System) suspension. That system is already offered with the Limited version. It automatically adjusts the shock absorber travel on rough terrain or when cornering. As the name suggests (with the use of the term Cross), the system includes a control damper that links the units at the ends, forming an X.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport, front

The new TRD Sport model is based on the SR5 version, except that the 17-inch wheels of that variant are replaced by 20-inch wheels with a dark grey finish. Continuing with the aesthetic aspect, we also discover colour-matched accents on the grille, rocker panels and moldings. Of course, the air intake on the hood, a signature of TRD models, is present. A front spoiler and black roof rails complete the look.

On board, the cloth seats have been replaced by the well-known SofTex seats found on several TRD models. They are heated, of course, and also feature grey contrast stitching. TRD logos can be seen on the front headrests and a TRD gear selector has been placed on the centre console.

Finally, note that for 2022, all 4Runner models benefit from headlights, daytime running lights and LED fog lights.

As for the next generation of the model, we’re solidly still in the realm of speculation, but we have to think the time for renewal is approaching. The Tundra pickup is set to be redesigned soon and we could well see a new 4Runner introduced sometime in the next year as a 2023 model.