When it comes to multimedia systems, Toyota may not be the boldest among car manufacturers. However, the Japanese giant made a bold step forward in 2021 when it debuted a feature with the sleepy name of Multimedia System and Connected Services.

But the best is yet to come: a platform, expected by 2030 and named Arene OS, will further enhance the integration of digital features in Lexus and Toyota vehicles.

What is Arene OS, exactly?

Arene OS is a software platform that combines three essential elements. The first is the interface through which vehicle occupants can communicate with their car and the rest of the world. Toyota envisions a means for drivers to connect with others via social media platforms directly from their car. This interface will likely include a touchscreen, following the current trend, and voice command capabilities.

That voice interface will need to be highly versatile because Toyota predicts that Arene OS will allow control of up to 200 in-vehicle functions. Artificial intelligence will play a crucial role in “providing a user experience that is as comfortable and natural as if the driver were speaking to an agent,” explains Toyota.

These 200 functions include the various information and entertainment services already found in Toyota and Lexus vehicles: navigation, music and such and such. They will also include the ability to remotely update the software via cellular networks. Toyota hopes to incorporate even more features related to the mechanical systems in its future models.

Customizing the sound of the EV’s powertrain to emulate a sports car or luxury vehicle is another of the possibilities. The steering or suspension could also be manually adjusted.

Description of the different elements of Toyota's future Arene OS system Photo: Toyota

Towards EVs with manual transmissions?

Other adjustments could be quite imaginative. Toyota aims to offer the ability to alter the behavior of the mechanics in its future electric vehicles through Arene OS settings. An example is the potential to replicate the behavior of a gasoline-powered car with a manual transmission, even in a vehicle with an electric motor that doesn't require gear changes.

The third component is a toolkit for app developers looking to offer their own products and services within Toyota Group vehicles. This could include entertainment apps, like on-demand music services, or information services, such as locating the nearest public charging station along your route.

Arene OS will gradually roll out before the end of the decade as part of the product refreshes in the Toyota and Lexus lineups.

Multimedia screen in the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Photo: D.Boshouwers

In the meantime?

In the meantime, the current multimedia system officially inaugurated in 2021 is what you'll find on board. This system is relatively recent and compares favorably with what most other automakers offer, even if its name may not be as evocative as Stellantis’ "STLA Smart Cockpit."

Toyota's system combines information and entertainment applications, advanced wireless connectivity and certain connected services designed to reduce reliance on smartphone interfaces like Apple's CarPlay. However, this system is compatible with these interfaces, including their wireless versions.

Most recent Toyota models sold in Canada will be compatible with CarPlay 3.0, Apple's upcoming interface version that will support the display of the multimedia system located in the central console and the dials behind the steering wheel.

Toyota originally designed its system for a horizontal touchscreen, ideally measuring 14 inches diagonally. But it can also be displayed on screens of different sizes. For example, the base Prius has only an 8-inch diagonal touchscreen.

This system encompasses infotainment and, in slightly higher-end models like those sold under the Lexus brand, certain climate control settings and even mechanical behavior, such as drive modes (Eco, Sport, etc.).

For the sake of ergonomics, physical controls have been retained for the most frequently used climate control and vehicle settings.

Note that Toyota developed its software and applications for its interface, rather than using third-party software, like Google's Android Automotive suite adopted by General Motors.

Steering wheel, dashboard of the 2023 Lexus UX Photo: D.Boshouwers

This results in a system that responds quickly to user commands while still retrieving information from external sources. For example, its navigation app provides real-time traffic information from Google Maps.

This system also includes its own voice command. Simply say "Hey Toyota" to activate it. The voice command can go as far as looking up information about nearby businesses, such as a cafe or gas station, provided you subscribe to these "advanced" functions.

Toyota still offers up to five years of free subscription when you purchase one of their vehicles. This includes the ability to remotely control certain functions through Toyota's mobile app for iPhone or Android. You can unlock or start your car from your phone or even get a diagnostic of its mechanical health if needed.