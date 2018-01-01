Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Toyota Corolla Cross Getting Hybrid Variant Next Year

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Toyota Corolla Cross has just been presented and already we've learned that a hybrid variant will be added to the family next year. Toyota has confirmed that a Corolla Cross hybrid will be launched in the United States in 2022.

We're guessing that the model will also be coming to our market, but short of official confirmation from Toyota Canada, that remains an educated guess for now. We'll update you when that confirmation comes.

It will be interesting to see what the powertrain of the new variant will consist of. The Corolla Cross is powered by the most powerful engine available with the Corolla, a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine good for 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque (in gasoline-only configuration).

However, the hybrid variant of the Corolla, which is only available with the sedan, uses the weakest powertrain, a 1.8L 4-cylinder to which an electric motor is added. Power is limited to 121 hp, which is kind of meek even with the car; imagine it with a heavier SUV. This leads us to think it's not impossible a different powertrain will be offered to power the Corolla Cross hybrid.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Toyota Corolla Cross, badging
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Corolla Cross, badging

The news about the addition of a hybrid variant comes as no surprise, as the company had alluded to the possibility when the Corolla Cross was introduced. And considering that there are a bunch of hybrid models in the Toyota lineup...

The other thing we’re keeping our eyes peeled on is the possible combination of hybrid and all-wheel drive. If it works for the Prius e-AWD, it should be feasible for the Corolla Cross hybrid. Remember that the Prius e-AWD has an additional electric motor that powers the rear wheels at low speeds.

As for the regular version of the new Corolla Cross, we'll get back to you with a full review once we've had a chance to get behind the wheel.

You May Also Like

New Bronze Edition for the 2022 Toyota Highlander

New Bronze Edition for the 2022 Toyota Highlander

Toyota is adding a Bronze edition to the Highlander lineup for 2022. The model will, of course, wear several bronze accents. It will sit between the XLE and ...

Top 10 Plug-in Hybrid SUVs in Canada in 2021: The Choice Is Growing

Top 10 Plug-in Hybrid SUVs in Canada in 2021: The Choice ...

Here is our overview of the 10 most popular plug-in hybrid SUVs available in Canada now (or coming soon) - plus one extra all-terrainer thrown in for good me...

The Kia Sorento PHEV is here

The Kia Sorento PHEV is here

Kia has just unveiled its PEV Sorento. The 2022 model is expected in the fall with an electric range of around 52 km.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet Halts Production of the 2022 Bolt EV
Article
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
Subaru Forester Wilderness Appears Ahead of O...
Article
Subaru Solterra
Subaru Offers Up Early Glimpse of Its Future ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Cars Shown in London Prior to Auction
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Ca...
Video
Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 