The Toyota Corolla Cross has just been presented and already we've learned that a hybrid variant will be added to the family next year. Toyota has confirmed that a Corolla Cross hybrid will be launched in the United States in 2022.

We're guessing that the model will also be coming to our market, but short of official confirmation from Toyota Canada, that remains an educated guess for now. We'll update you when that confirmation comes.

It will be interesting to see what the powertrain of the new variant will consist of. The Corolla Cross is powered by the most powerful engine available with the Corolla, a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine good for 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque (in gasoline-only configuration).

However, the hybrid variant of the Corolla, which is only available with the sedan, uses the weakest powertrain, a 1.8L 4-cylinder to which an electric motor is added. Power is limited to 121 hp, which is kind of meek even with the car; imagine it with a heavier SUV. This leads us to think it's not impossible a different powertrain will be offered to power the Corolla Cross hybrid.

Photo: Toyota Toyota Corolla Cross, badging

The news about the addition of a hybrid variant comes as no surprise, as the company had alluded to the possibility when the Corolla Cross was introduced. And considering that there are a bunch of hybrid models in the Toyota lineup...

The other thing we’re keeping our eyes peeled on is the possible combination of hybrid and all-wheel drive. If it works for the Prius e-AWD, it should be feasible for the Corolla Cross hybrid. Remember that the Prius e-AWD has an additional electric motor that powers the rear wheels at low speeds.

As for the regular version of the new Corolla Cross, we'll get back to you with a full review once we've had a chance to get behind the wheel.