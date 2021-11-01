Toyota’s all-new Tundra i-Force Max hybrid variant has an official price for Canada: $66,390 CAD. That gets buyers the Limited version of the truck’s new electrified version, and it represents a mild increase over the equivalent gas-only 2022 Tundra, priced at $65,490. The model is set to go on sale in Canada this coming spring.

The base price applies to the short-bed version of the truck; those wanting a long-bed configuration will be paying at least $66,750.

Either way, the Tundra i-Force Max is a 4x4 and delivers a towing capacity of up to 11,170 lb and a payload capacity of 1,654 lb. Only Crew Cab configuration (CrewMax) is available with the hybrid system. The powertrain includes a twin-turbo V6 with electric motor-generator, the 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque of which is managed by a 10-speed auto transmission.

This is not a plug-in system, and so regeneration occurs automatically, as does the system toggling between the combustion engine and electric power.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

Toyota’s offering for the hybrid Tundra does not include the lower trims we saw with the regular Tundra. Buyers wanting the electrified powertrain will choose between the Limited, the Limited with TRD Off-Road package ($69,390), the Platinum ($76,590), the 1794 Edition ($77,790) and the new Capstone range-topper ($84,150).

