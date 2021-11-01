Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota Canada Tags New Tundra Hybrid with $66,390 MSRP

Toyota’s all-new Tundra i-Force Max hybrid variant has an official price for Canada: $66,390 CAD. That gets buyers the Limited version of the truck’s new electrified version, and it represents a mild increase over the equivalent gas-only 2022 Tundra, priced at $65,490. The model is set to go on sale in Canada this coming spring.

See also: Toyota Announces Canadian Pricing for the 2022 Tundra

The base price applies to the short-bed version of the truck; those wanting a long-bed configuration will be paying at least $66,750.

Either way, the Tundra i-Force Max is a 4x4 and delivers a towing capacity of up to 11,170 lb and a payload capacity of 1,654 lb. Only Crew Cab configuration (CrewMax) is available with the hybrid system. The powertrain includes a twin-turbo V6 with electric motor-generator, the 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque of which is managed by a 10-speed auto transmission.

This is not a plug-in system, and so regeneration occurs automatically, as does the system toggling between the combustion engine and electric power.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

Toyota’s offering for the hybrid Tundra does not include the lower trims we saw with the regular Tundra. Buyers wanting the electrified powertrain will choose between the Limited, the Limited with TRD Off-Road package ($69,390), the Platinum ($76,590), the 1794 Edition ($77,790) and the new Capstone range-topper ($84,150).

See also: 2022 Toyota Tundra First Drive: We Did It! We Finally Drove It!

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max badging
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max badging
Photos:Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra pictures
See the complete Gallery

