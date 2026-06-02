Toyota and Gazoo Racing Present 2026 GRMN Corolla

To push the envelope just a bit further, Toyota and Gazoo Racing put together the 2026 GRMN Corolla. Just unveiled, it represents the highest peak ever reached by the model in terms of performance.

Performance of the 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla

According to its creators, this variant is capable of being driven hard on a demanding track like the Nürburgring, where, as it happens, it was put to the test during its development.

GRMN?

No, GRMN isn't some text shorthand for German. What it is, is an acronym that stands for 'Gazoo Racing tuned by the Master of Nürburgring'. That last part is a direct tribute to Hiromu Naruse, who was Toyota’s legendary chief test driver and a pioneer of the Gazoo Racing team. Naruse spent decades testing vehicles on the grueling Nürburgring circuit in Germany and was nicknamed the Master of the Nürburgring.

The new GRMN is more than just a name. This version inherits difference-making components such as a close-ratio gearbox, auxiliary radiator, intercooler spray, model-specific dampers and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The car also gets unique tuning for the power steering and all-wheel drive system.

It should be noted that torque has increased to 302 lb-ft; output is rated at 300 hp. To optimize performance, the car's weight has been reduced by 30 kg compared to the base model.

| Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla

Aesthetically, the 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla stands out in several ways. Distinguishing marks for the model include carbon-fibre for the hood, front and rear fenders as well as the side spoilers. You will also notice that it is equipped with unique wheels (matte bronze with the GR logo), a dark Toyota emblem and an exclusive GRMN badge.

Note that two colours are available for the body paint: Zero gravity and Gravel.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

The interior

First, it should be noted that the new 2026 GRMN Corolla can only accommodate two occupants. Several features are unique to the model, including GRMN semi-bucket seats, a numbered plaque, a dashboard featuring Morizo’s signature and a brushed metal finish on the A-pillar trim.

| Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla – price and availability in Canada

Toyota expects the 2026 GRMN Corolla to arrive at dealerships across Canada later this year. It will be assembled at the Motomachi plant in Japan. Although it will be distributed in North America, its pricing remains to be confirmed at this time.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota