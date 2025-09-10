Toyota Canada today announced pricing and offer details for its 2026 Corolla.

The new model-year places particular emphasis on its hybrid lineup, which offers front-wheel and all-wheel drive options, with a starting price set at $24,520.

2026 Toyota Corolla – What's new?

For the 2026 model-year, Toyota is enhancing the equipment of its compact sedan, particularly in terms of advanced safety systems. Several models receive specific improvements, including:

• A 7-inch digital instrument cluster now standard on gasoline models;

• An updated 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on XSE and Hybrid SE models;

• A tire pressure monitoring system added to several models.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Toyota Corolla versions available in Canada

The 2026 Toyota Corolla lineup is extensive and is divided into two categories: gas-only models (L, LE, SE, XSE) and hybrid models (LE, SE, XSE). Several of the hybrid versions are available with all-wheel drive (AWD).

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota Corolla

The 2026 Toyota Corolla offers two distinct powertrains. The standard gasoline engine is a 2.0L 4-cylinder Dynamic Force engine good for 169 hp.

The hybrid powertrain combines a 1.8L 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine with an electric motor, producing a net output of 138 hp. This version delivers an official estimated combined fuel consumption rating of 4.7L/100 km (for front-wheel-drive models).

2026 Toyota Corolla pricing in Canada (MSRP)

• Corolla L FWD - $24,520

• Corolla LE FWD - $25,700

• Corolla LE FWD Upgrade - $27,819

• Corolla SE FWD - $27,260

• Corolla SE FWD Upgrade - $29,845

• Corolla XSE FWD - $32,840

• Corolla Hybrid LE FWD - $27,740

• Corolla Hybrid LE AWD - $29,240

• Corolla Hybrid SE AWD - $31,535

• Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD - $37,215

Your questions about the 2026 Toyota Corolla

When will the 2026 Toyota Corolla be available?

It will begin arriving at Toyota dealerships across Canada in the fall of 2025.

What is the price of the 2026 Corolla Hybrid?

The base price for the Corolla Hybrid LE version is $27,740 (MSRP).

What is the fuel consumption of the Corolla Hybrid?

The front-wheel-drive hybrid version has a combined fuel consumption rating as low as 4.7L/100 km.

Does the 2026 Toyota Corolla offer all-wheel drive?

Yes, all-wheel drive (AWD) is available on several versions of the Corolla Hybrid, including the LE, SE, and XSE models.