2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: What's New?

Toyota is making a few targeted changes to the Corolla Hatchback for the 2027 model-year. The Japanese compact car retains its existing powertrain and the bulk of its equipment, but receives a digital gauge cluster across the entire lineup. It also gains a brand-new infotainment screen for the top-tier XSE trim.
The 2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is now available at Canadian dealerships with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $25,770, before applicable fees.
Technology in the 2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
The main update for 2027 centres on the driver's display. The Corolla Hatchback SE now comes standard with a 7-inch digital gauge cluster. This screen is also featured on the SE Plus and SE Upgrade trims.
Meanwhile, the XSE version benefits from a more substantial upgrade. Its digital gauge cluster expands to 12.3 inches, allowing it to display more information and in a more modern layout.
Toyota is also upgrading the infotainment system for this range-topping trim. While the SE variants continue to feature an 8-inch touchscreen, the XSE adopts a larger 10.5-inch interface.
The system remains wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Powertrain of the 2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
No changes are announced under the hood for the 2027 Corolla Hatchback. All trim levels continue to use a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine developing 169 hp. It’s paired with a Direct Shift continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), which includes a physical first gear for launching, a Sport mode and 10 simulated speeds.
Advertised combined fuel consumption remains unchanged at 6.8L/100 km. The Corolla Hatchback also retains its multi-link rear suspension and active cornering control system.
The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite remains standard equipment.
2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback – Canadian trims and pricing
The lineup consists of four distinct trims:
- • 2027 Corolla Hatchback SE - $25,770 (MSRP)
- • 2027 Corolla Hatchback SE Plus - $27,668
- • 2027 Corolla Hatchback SE with Upgrade Package - $29,298
- • 2027 Corolla Hatchback XSE - $31,858