2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: What's New?

Toyota is making a few targeted changes to the Corolla Hatchback for the 2027 model-year. The Japanese compact car retains its existing powertrain and the bulk of its equipment, but receives a digital gauge cluster across the entire lineup. It also gains a brand-new infotainment screen for the top-tier XSE trim.

The 2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is now available at Canadian dealerships with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $25,770, before applicable fees.

Technology in the 2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

The main update for 2027 centres on the driver's display. The Corolla Hatchback SE now comes standard with a 7-inch digital gauge cluster. This screen is also featured on the SE Plus and SE Upgrade trims.

Meanwhile, the XSE version benefits from a more substantial upgrade. Its digital gauge cluster expands to 12.3 inches, allowing it to display more information and in a more modern layout.

Toyota is also upgrading the infotainment system for this range-topping trim. While the SE variants continue to feature an 8-inch touchscreen, the XSE adopts a larger 10.5-inch interface.

The system remains wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

| Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

No changes are announced under the hood for the 2027 Corolla Hatchback. All trim levels continue to use a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine developing 169 hp. It’s paired with a Direct Shift continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), which includes a physical first gear for launching, a Sport mode and 10 simulated speeds.

Advertised combined fuel consumption remains unchanged at 6.8L/100 km. The Corolla Hatchback also retains its multi-link rear suspension and active cornering control system.

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite remains standard equipment.

2027 Toyota Corolla Hatchback – Canadian trims and pricing

The lineup consists of four distinct trims: