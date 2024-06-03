• Toyota is recalling 102,000 Tundras and Lexus LX 600s because debris could infiltrate their engine.

Toyota is renowned for its reliability, but in recent years its record hasn't been as stellar as it once was. And this week, the company issued another major recall.

This one affects some 102,000 Tundra trucks and Lexus LX 600 SUVs. The reason? Debris could infiltrate their V6 engine, due to a problem with the machining process during production.

The recall concerns 2022 and 2023 models equipped with the current-generation twin-turbo V6 engine, codenamed V35A-FTS. Vehicles with the i-Force Max hybrid variant of the powertrain are not affected.

2022 Lexus LX 600 | Photo: K.Soltani

According to information provided by Toyota to The Drive website, it is possible that engine machining debris was not properly cleaned from the affected engines during their construction phase, which could have contaminated the entire batch.

Without going into too technical a description, if any debris present ends up adhering to certain components of the motor's internal workings, this can lead to problems such as knocking, for example, or irregular operation or failure of the engine to start.

More worrying is a loss of power at high speeds, which represents an accident risk.

The good news regarding this recall is that it's not a design problem, but a manufacturing error.

Toyota has not yet found a solution for the issue. Owners will be informed of the procedure to follow by the end of July.