Toyota Recalls 13,000 Vehicles in Canada over Engine Issue

Toyota is expanding an existing recall affecting late-model trucks and SUVs equipped with the 3.4L twin-turbo engine, due to a defect that could cause sudden engine failure.

More than 13,000 vehicles affected in Canada

In total, 13,164 vehicles are affected in in Canada, including the 2023-2024 Lexus LX 600, 2024 Lexus GX 550 and 2023-2024 Toyota Tundra. In the U.S., some 127,000 vehicles are being recalled for the same defect.

The problem

The problem stems from machining debris left in the engine crankcase during manufacturing. Those particles can damage the crankshaft bearings, causing an immediate loss of power or irregular engine operation—or even prevent the engine from starting.

2024 Toyota Tundra | Photo: D.Heyman

A recall first initiated in 2024

This recall follows an initial safety campaign launched in May 2024, which concerned the 2022 Lexus LX 600 and 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra. That initial recall was numbered #2024-304 by Transport Canada. The expansion announced today is registered under number #2025-614 (Toyota internal codes are SRC RL0 and SRC RL1).

The solution

The manufacturer will contact affected owners soon to advise the next steps to take. For the previous recall, Toyota replaced the entire engine as a preventive measure. It’s not yet known if this measure will be repeated this time, as the final fix with this recall has not been confirmed.

Affected owners will receive an official notification from Toyota or Lexus by mail or email. In the meantime, the vehicles can continue to be driven, but Toyota recommends monitoring for any abnormal noise or loss of power and contacting a dealership quickly if these symptoms appear.