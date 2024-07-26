Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota Will Replace 102,000 Tundra and Lexus LX Engines

2022 Toyota Tundra | Photo: V.Aubé
Daniel Rufiange
 Debris may have been left in the affected engines during the manufacturing process.

We reported in early June on a recall issued by Toyota, which involved engines in just over 100,000 Lexus Tundra pickup trucks and LX SUVs.

The problem had to do with debris possibly left in the engine during the manufacturing process. At the time, Toyota said it had not yet settled on a fix, and that it would be informing the public of what to do before the end of July.

Toyota and Lexus will be replacing the engines in the affected vehicles, both of which are new-generation 2022-2023 models.

In Canada, 9,665 Tundras and 314 Lexus LXs are targeted by the campaign. In all, we're talking about 98,568 Tundras and 3,524 Lexus LX SUVs.

Note that this only concerns models equipped with the gasoline engine, not the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain.

Toyota will begin contacting affected owners at the end of this month.

Engine of the 2023 Lexus LX
Engine of the 2023 Lexus LX | Photo: Lexus
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

