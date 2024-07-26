We reported in early June on a recall issued by Toyota, which involved engines in just over 100,000 Lexus Tundra pickup trucks and LX SUVs.

The problem had to do with debris possibly left in the engine during the manufacturing process. At the time, Toyota said it had not yet settled on a fix, and that it would be informing the public of what to do before the end of July.

Toyota and Lexus will be replacing the engines in the affected vehicles, both of which are new-generation 2022-2023 models.

In Canada, 9,665 Tundras and 314 Lexus LXs are targeted by the campaign. In all, we're talking about 98,568 Tundras and 3,524 Lexus LX SUVs.

Note that this only concerns models equipped with the gasoline engine, not the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain.

Toyota will begin contacting affected owners at the end of this month.