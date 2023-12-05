FT-Se Concept: Toyota Shares More Images, Details

Toyota used the spotlight of the recent Tokyo Motor Show to unveil a couple of concepts, including the FT-Se sports car concept. The model represents the automaker's vision of an electric sports car, and it’s believed the intention is to develop a production model from it. Today the automaker shared more images and details.

The name of the concept, by the way, stands for “Future Toyota Sports electric”.

To give an idea of its proportions, Toyota shared dimensions. The sporty two-seater stretches a mere 172 inches, just 4 inches longer than the GR86 coupe currently in the lineup. It’s only 48 inches high, 3 inches less than the GR86, and 74.6 inches in width, almost 5 inches more than the GR86.

Unveiling of Toyota FT-Se concept Photo: Toyota

Alas, Toyota wasn’t as forthcoming regarding the powertrain, other than to say that the concept uses new-generation batteries. About those, the company says only that they offer greater density in a smaller envelope, thus reducing the model's weight compared to that of current EVs. Components such as the electric-drive, transmission and climate systems have also been reduced in size and weight.

Interior of the Toyota FT-Se concept Photo: Toyota

Inside, we can see that the dashboard is recessed into the design, with its elements resting a little lower than average, which will ensure better visibility. We can also see a yoke-type steering wheel, as can be found at Tesla. Let's hope for something traditional if the model goes into production; this type of steering wheel does nothing for safety. We also note the presence of other screens, one on the center console and a third to the driver's left. The latter could well be a cell phone display.

And what about the possible production of this model? The company hasn't said, of course, but Chairman and former CEO Akio Toyoda said earlier this year that he was personally involved in the development of an electric sports car for Toyota. He confirmed that it would feature a manual gearbox (with clutch pedal) that relies on software control of the electric drive system to simulate the feel of gear changes and generate corresponding engine sounds. He also pointed out that production had not yet been approved.

The new Toyota FT-Se concept Photo: Toyota

Toyota FT-Se concept, rear Photo: Toyota

As far as this type of manual gearbox for electric vehicles is concerned, I've had the opportunity to talk to a few people who have been able to try it out, and the results would be quite astonishing. It would be possible to "stall" the engine with the wrong footwork, and the vehicle equipped with it could even give a jerk if the footwork is not right.

That's something we can't wait to try out, if it ever makes it to production.