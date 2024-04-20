In conjunction with its appearance at the 2024 Montreal Electric Vehicle Show this week, the 2024 Subaru Solterra was presented this week with a focus on showing the adjustments made to the EV for Year Two on the market.

Those changes reflect the automaker’s desire to listen to the feedback from what is one of the more loyal customer bases in the trade. They likely also reflect the awareness that the Solterra is in a dogfight in the budding all-electric compact SUV segment.

2024 Subaru Solterra, new steering wheel | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Subaru Solterra – What’s new?

The most apparent change is the new flat-bottom-flat-top steering wheel that greets you when you open the door. That came in response to complaints that certain drivers were having difficulty seeing all the driver gauges, which in this model are meant to be seen over the top of the steering wheel.

Then, Subaru has enhanced the front passenger seat by making it power-height-adjustable, plus it can be laid nearly flat backwards now, which allows for fitting in long objects all the way from the trunk through to the dash if needed.

2024 Subaru Solterra, front passenger seat | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Up top, the low-profile roof rails previously only found on higher trims are now standard on the base model on up.

Subaru also heeded some “constructive” feedback regarding the charging, and so there’s a new charging cable and a double plug in the port, which now allows for Level 2 charging. Software updates translate into improved DC charging times, Subaru promises, and the previous battery-sparing limit of one or two charges on a DC charger per day has been relaxed (via a software tweak) so users can now charge up on one of those faster stations four times a day.

Other additions include a new driver-facing camera for monitoring attentiveness and for use in emergency situations. What that inclusion also allows is the inclusion of the Traffic Jam Assist system, which makes possible hands-free driving in certain limited-access roads when traveling at under 40 km/h. This is a first in a Subaru, and note that it requires a subscription to Subaru’s navigation system.

One colour option has been switched out for another, so gone is the Elemental Red option, replaced by a Smoked Carbon/Black combo.

2024 Subaru Solterra, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Pricing of the 2024 Subaru Solterra

Starting price for the base Solterra AWD model is set for 2024 at $56,495, which is $2,000 mor than in 2023. Adding the Luxury package adds $4,500 to the cost, while the Technology Package adds $7,000 to the base starting price. Which gives the following:

- 2024 Subaru Solterra AWD– $56,495

- 2024 Subaru Solterra with Luxury – $60,995

- 2024 Subaru Solterra with Technology – $63,495

The Solterra thus remains eligible for all applicable federal and provincial EV incentives in Canada.

2024 Subaru Solterra, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers