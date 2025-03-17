Toyota is fully committed to offering sports cars through its Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division. No one will complain about that. However, with electrification an inevitable part of the future, questions are also inevitable regarding the current and future lineup of GR models.

The company has a little idea about that. Indeed, according to Autocar, Toyota is working on a new hybrid powertrain for future GR models.

The hybrid configuration would be based on a new turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that is currently in the development phase. Toyota presented that powertrain with the GR Yaris concept unveiled earlier this year at the Tokyo Auto Show. The block replaces the small car’s 1.6L turbocharged 3-cylinder with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder with a central configuration.

The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla | Photo: K.Soltani

This engine can be used for traditional hybrid uses, but also plug-in hybrid configurations. The 4-cylinder is smaller and lighter than the current engines in Toyota's range, thanks in part to a design that makes the piston stroke shorter. This helps minimize the weight gain that accompanies the addition of a hybrid system.

And for a model focused on performance, weight is the key.

Toyota has not provided much information on the new engine. According to Autocar, the engine could produce around 400 hp. For comparison, recall that the 2.4L flat-4 of the GR86 develops 228 hp, while the 3-cylinder turbo of the GR Corolla, despite its small size, delivers 300.

All of this will also serve the vehicles Toyota is preparing for motor racing. Similarly, the mid-engine GR Yaris concept could give birth to the future MR2. Rumours are numerous, but with the uncertainties that hover throughout the industry, we will remain cautious.

The good news is that things are moving at Toyota and that the company is committed to offering models that arouse emotion, a genuine turnaround from what the company's philosophy was 10, 15 or 20 years ago.