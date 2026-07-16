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2027 Toyota Prius: A Few Upgrades

2027 Toyota Prius Limited | Photo: Toyota
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Germain Goyer
 The main updates focus on interior convenience features.

Toyota is making a few targeted changes to the Prius and Prius plug-in hybrid (PHEV) for the 2027 model-year.

2027 Toyota Prius: What’s new?

The main updates focus on interior convenience features, while plug-in hybrid models now benefit from a more versatile charging solution.

2027 Toyota Prius PHEV
2027 Toyota Prius PHEV | Photo: Toyota

The lineup continues to feature two all-wheel-drive hybrid trims and three plug-in hybrid trims. The 2027 Toyota Prius models are already available at dealerships across Canada.

For 2027, all Prius trims now come standard with dual-zone automatic climate control. This feature allows the driver and front passenger to select individual temperature settings for their side of the cabin.

Engine of the 2027 Prius XLE
Engine of the 2027 Prius XLE | Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2027 Toyota Prius & Prius PHEV

The conventional Prius hybrid remains available with electronic all-wheel drive. Its powertrain combines a 2.0L gasoline engine with electric motors to produce a total of 196 hp. The manufacturer claims a combined fuel economy rating of 4.8L/100 km.

2027 Toyota Prius – Canadian trims and pricing

Two trim levels are featured in the catalog. The Prius XLE AWD comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The Limited AWD trim adds a 12.3-inch screen, a JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a glass roof, and a power liftgate.

2027 Toyota Prius Limited
2027 Toyota Prius Limited | Photo: Toyota

The MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) for the 2027 Toyota Prius is set at $39,000 for the XLE AWD trim.

  • •    2027 Prius XLE AWD – $39,000
  • •    2027 Prius Limited AWD – $44,700

2027 Toyota Prius PHEV: What’s new?

The primary change to the plug-in hybrid Prius (formerly Prius Prime) involves its charging equipment. All trims now come standard with a dual-voltage charging cable compatible with both Level 1 and Level 2 charging. This allows owners to plug into a standard household outlet or a 240-volt station without needing to buy a second cable.

| Photo: Toyota

The plug-in hybrid powertrain continues to deliver 220 hp. The SE trim, riding on 17-inch wheels, offers an all-electric range of up to 72 km. The XSE and XSE Premium variants, which feature 19-inch wheels, offer an estimated maximum electric range of 64 km.

The Prius PHEV SE includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen and several driver assistance features. The XSE upgrades to a 12.3-inch screen, a glass roof and heated rear seats, while the XSE Premium adds a JBL audio system, a power liftgate, and a panoramic view monitor system. Its starting MSRP is set at $41,080.

  • •    2027 Prius PHEV SE – $41,080
  • •    2027 Prius PHEV XSE – $45,410
  • •    2027 Prius PHEV XSE Premium – $49,160
| Photo: Toyota
Germain Goyer
Germain Goyer
Automotive expert
Germain Goyer is an automotive journalist with over ten years of experience. He is a contributor to L'Annuel de l'automobile and AutoMédia magazine and hosts the weekly segment "Aujourd'hui dans ma Grosse Brune." He also contributes to the family business, Autos-Suggestions.

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