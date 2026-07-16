Toyota is making a few targeted changes to the Prius and Prius plug-in hybrid (PHEV) for the 2027 model-year.

2027 Toyota Prius: What’s new?

The main updates focus on interior convenience features, while plug-in hybrid models now benefit from a more versatile charging solution.

2027 Toyota Prius PHEV | Photo: Toyota

The lineup continues to feature two all-wheel-drive hybrid trims and three plug-in hybrid trims. The 2027 Toyota Prius models are already available at dealerships across Canada.

For 2027, all Prius trims now come standard with dual-zone automatic climate control. This feature allows the driver and front passenger to select individual temperature settings for their side of the cabin.

Engine of the 2027 Prius XLE | Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2027 Toyota Prius & Prius PHEV

The conventional Prius hybrid remains available with electronic all-wheel drive. Its powertrain combines a 2.0L gasoline engine with electric motors to produce a total of 196 hp. The manufacturer claims a combined fuel economy rating of 4.8L/100 km.

2027 Toyota Prius – Canadian trims and pricing

Two trim levels are featured in the catalog. The Prius XLE AWD comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The Limited AWD trim adds a 12.3-inch screen, a JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a glass roof, and a power liftgate.

2027 Toyota Prius Limited | Photo: Toyota

The MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) for the 2027 Toyota Prius is set at $39,000 for the XLE AWD trim.

• 2027 Prius XLE AWD – $39,000

• 2027 Prius Limited AWD – $44,700

2027 Toyota Prius PHEV: What’s new?

The primary change to the plug-in hybrid Prius (formerly Prius Prime) involves its charging equipment. All trims now come standard with a dual-voltage charging cable compatible with both Level 1 and Level 2 charging. This allows owners to plug into a standard household outlet or a 240-volt station without needing to buy a second cable.

| Photo: Toyota

The plug-in hybrid powertrain continues to deliver 220 hp. The SE trim, riding on 17-inch wheels, offers an all-electric range of up to 72 km. The XSE and XSE Premium variants, which feature 19-inch wheels, offer an estimated maximum electric range of 64 km.

The Prius PHEV SE includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen and several driver assistance features. The XSE upgrades to a 12.3-inch screen, a glass roof and heated rear seats, while the XSE Premium adds a JBL audio system, a power liftgate, and a panoramic view monitor system. Its starting MSRP is set at $41,080.

• 2027 Prius PHEV SE – $41,080

• 2027 Prius PHEV XSE – $45,410

• 2027 Prius PHEV XSE Premium – $49,160