Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Next Toyota GR Supra Could Be Electric

A wind of change is blowing through Toyota as electrification grows in importance. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    The next generation of the Toyota GR Supra will be all-electric, according to BestCarWeb.

•    The last version with a combustion engine would be offered in 2025.

•    The departure of Akio Toyoda seems to have opened the door to a faster pace of electrification.

The return of the Toyota Supra was long rumoured and highly anticipated. The new model finally appeared in the summer of 2019 as a 2020 vintage. But now, the new generation hasn’t even turned four yet and already, rumours have surfaced about its replacement. 

This time, the change coming to it is being driven by the same force affecting more and more models coming up for renewal: electrification. Just this week we saw this in regards to the Volkswagen Golf R. 

As for the Toyota GR Supra, the latest reports out of Japan suggest that the next model will be electrically powered and that it will be available in 2026. 

Obviously, we're in the realm of speculation, which means that we should take the information lightly. Nevertheless, it deserves to be taken into account. 

2023 Toyota GR Supra - Front
Photo: D.Rufiange
2023 Toyota GR Supra - Front

BestCarWeb reported that Toyota plans to continue production of the current GR Supra until 2025. In that year, a special edition celebrating the end of the combustion engine is planned. It will still use the same 3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, but the 389-hp output would climb to 542. 

That will be the last Supra equipped with a gasoline engine. After that, the reports have Toyota introducing an electric GR Supra built on the company's e-TNGA structure. 

Of course, none of this is from the mouth of the Japanese company, so we don't know what a Supra EV might deliver.  We also don’t know at this stage whether BMW will continue its partnership with Toyota for the development of an electric version of the GR Supra. Remember that the Toyota was born from an agreement with BMW, which for its part offers the Z4.

There’s clearly movement afoot at Toyota in the wake of Akio Toyoda’s departure. As predicted, electrification is now taking on more importance.

2023 Toyota GR Supra - Logo
Photo: D.Rufiange
2023 Toyota GR Supra - Logo

You May Also Like

A GR version for the Toyota bZ4X?

A GR version for the Toyota bZ4X?

Speculation has Toyota working on a performance version of its bZ4X SUV under the GR (Gazoo Racing) banner dedicated to racing and automotive performance, wi...

The Next Maserati Quattroporte Will Be All-Electric in 2024

The Next Maserati Quattroporte Will Be All-Electric in 2024

Rumour has it that the Maserati Quattroporte sedan will leave the gas engine behind and become an all-electric model when it’s renewed in 2024. It's all part...

Audi Looks Set on Delivering Electric R8 Replacement by Mid-Decade

Audi Looks Set on Delivering Electric R8 Replacement by M...

Audi is definitely planning an electric replacement for its R8 sport model, according to Autocar. The model will get a new name, but it will be based on the ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2025 Mini Countryman
2025 Mini Countryman: A First Look at the Nex...
Article
2023 Subaru Outback Onyx
2023 Subaru Outback Onyx Review: The SUV-Wag...
Review
Volkswagen Golf R and GTI
An Electric Volkswagen Golf R On the Way?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in 2023
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in...
Video
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After 55 years
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in...
Video
Dodge Updates Charger Daytona Concept’s Electronic Sound
Dodge Updates Charger Daytona...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 