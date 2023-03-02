The Next Toyota GR Supra Could Be Electric

• The next generation of the Toyota GR Supra will be all-electric, according to BestCarWeb.

• The last version with a combustion engine would be offered in 2025.

• The departure of Akio Toyoda seems to have opened the door to a faster pace of electrification.

The return of the Toyota Supra was long rumoured and highly anticipated. The new model finally appeared in the summer of 2019 as a 2020 vintage. But now, the new generation hasn’t even turned four yet and already, rumours have surfaced about its replacement.

This time, the change coming to it is being driven by the same force affecting more and more models coming up for renewal: electrification. Just this week we saw this in regards to the Volkswagen Golf R.

As for the Toyota GR Supra, the latest reports out of Japan suggest that the next model will be electrically powered and that it will be available in 2026.

Obviously, we're in the realm of speculation, which means that we should take the information lightly. Nevertheless, it deserves to be taken into account.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2023 Toyota GR Supra - Front

BestCarWeb reported that Toyota plans to continue production of the current GR Supra until 2025. In that year, a special edition celebrating the end of the combustion engine is planned. It will still use the same 3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, but the 389-hp output would climb to 542.

That will be the last Supra equipped with a gasoline engine. After that, the reports have Toyota introducing an electric GR Supra built on the company's e-TNGA structure.

Of course, none of this is from the mouth of the Japanese company, so we don't know what a Supra EV might deliver. We also don’t know at this stage whether BMW will continue its partnership with Toyota for the development of an electric version of the GR Supra. Remember that the Toyota was born from an agreement with BMW, which for its part offers the Z4.

There’s clearly movement afoot at Toyota in the wake of Akio Toyoda’s departure. As predicted, electrification is now taking on more importance.