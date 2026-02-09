Toyota has been busily teasing a coming new electric SUV since the end of January. First we saw a silhouette image of its posterior, then we got a look at its interior. Mostly the clues those images revealed pointed to a new Highlander, that would be electric. Today’s teaser confirmed that it will be a new Highlander, that will be electric

Confirmation of that came in the form of a clear view of the vehicle's liftgate. It sports the Highlander as well as Toyota’s BEV badging signifying it as a battery electric vehicle. We also note AWD badging, confirming the drivetrain type.

Previous teasers, as mentioned, revealed the model’s general shape and taillights, as well as proof it will be a three-row vehicle, spacious and clearly tech-heavy.

| Photo: Toyota

Not necessarily only electric

So now we know that Toyota is about to unveil the next Highlander and that it will be available with an electric powertrain, that doesn’t necessarily mean that will be the only configuration it comes in. We can’t rule out a future Highlander in hybrid or plug-in hybrid format, or both.

That said, let’s go out on a huge limb and predict the next-generation Highlander will be entirely electrified.

A new player in the electric midsize SUV segment

That 100 percent electric format does mean that the next Highlander will be competing versus established electric midsize SUVs like the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 7, not to mention the VinFast VF 8.

Much more be revealed about the powertrain and other aspects of the new Highlander next week, on February 10. Stay tuned.