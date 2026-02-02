Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Toyota Teases Interior of New Three-Row Model

| Photo: Toyota
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Derek Boshouwers
 It could be an SUV or a minivan, and it could be electric or not; we’ll find out February 10th.

After announcing last week that it will soon unveil a new model via a teaser image of its exterior, Toyota has kept folks talking about it with a new teaser image, this time of the interior.

| Photo: Toyota

The new image confirms we’re dealing with a three-row model, likely an SUV but possibly also a minivan. Here’s what we do know for sure:

- There are three rows of seats, with captain’s chairs in the second row (at least as an option);
- The dash features big screens;
- There’s a panoramic moonroof;
- This model is at least electrified and possibly all-electric;
- The rear door panels do look more typical of what you find in a minivan than an SUV.

About that last point: while we’re not dismissing the possibility Toyota is about to spring a successor to the Sienna (or its next incarnation) on us, the exterior teaser image shared last week does not seem to represent a minivan.

The general consensus is that what Toyota is going to unveil on February 10th is an electric successor to (or new, electric incarnation of) its Highlander three-row SUV. It would fill a natural need in Toyota’s lineup for a direct rival to Kia’s EV9 and Hyundai’s Ioniq 9 electric SUVs. Another clue pointing to an all-electric model: the caption accompanying this latest teaser image? “Big Energy. Bigger Versatility”.

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 5 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 