Toyota Teases Interior of New Three-Row Model

After announcing last week that it will soon unveil a new model via a teaser image of its exterior, Toyota has kept folks talking about it with a new teaser image, this time of the interior.

| Photo: Toyota

The new image confirms we’re dealing with a three-row model, likely an SUV but possibly also a minivan. Here’s what we do know for sure:

- There are three rows of seats, with captain’s chairs in the second row (at least as an option);

- The dash features big screens;

- There’s a panoramic moonroof;

- This model is at least electrified and possibly all-electric;

- The rear door panels do look more typical of what you find in a minivan than an SUV.

About that last point: while we’re not dismissing the possibility Toyota is about to spring a successor to the Sienna (or its next incarnation) on us, the exterior teaser image shared last week does not seem to represent a minivan.

The general consensus is that what Toyota is going to unveil on February 10th is an electric successor to (or new, electric incarnation of) its Highlander three-row SUV. It would fill a natural need in Toyota’s lineup for a direct rival to Kia’s EV9 and Hyundai’s Ioniq 9 electric SUVs. Another clue pointing to an all-electric model: the caption accompanying this latest teaser image? “Big Energy. Bigger Versatility”.