Toyota’s current catalog features no fewer than 22 different models. And yet, one is missing. Toyota does not — yet — market a three-row midsize electric SUV. That looks set to change, and sooner rather than later.

Toyota today shared a teaser image with nothing to accompany it save for the following caption: "Something new is on the horizon." That’s it. Nothing else. No technical specs, no details and no reveal date. Although, it’s being reported the unveiling will happen on February 10th.

Right now, we don’t even know anything concrete about this new mystery model’s format, segment or powertrain. We are purely in the realm of speculation.

A midsize electric SUV?

And why not speculate. There are reasons to think this could be a three-row midsize electric SUV, for starters because Toyota currently offers nothing in the segment, which includes the Kia EV9, VinFast VF 8 and Hyundai Ioniq 9.

| Photo: Toyota

The image shared by Toyota is very dark, but we can just make out the rear portion of the vehicle. The taillights are the main focus, featuring a light bar that spans the width of the back end. The silhouette suggests an SUV with dimensions similar to a midsize three-row model. This could become the electric equivalent of the Highlander.

A fourth electric vehicle for Toyota?

The addition of a three-row midsize SUV would mean a fourth electric model for Toyota. Despite a rocky start with the bZ4X as its first EV in North America, Toyota seems to be gaining momentum. Since then, the brand improved the bZ4X and rebadged it bZ. The lineup is also set to expand further with the addition of the bZ Woodland variant, as well as the C-HR.