Toyota, along with several other Japanese automakers, is in hot water in Japan due to irregularities in the certification of several vehicles intended for the local market. The company has acknowledges carrying out improper testing, including as relates to safety.

Yesterday (Monday), Toyota admitted having obtained vehicle certifications through non-compliant testing for seven models, three of which are still in production - the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross. The other models are no longer on the market.

“The point of this issue is that the vehicles were mass-produced and sold without going through the correct certification processes. I would like to extend my sincere apologies to our customers, car enthusiasts, and all stakeholders for this issue. I am truly sorry. Nevertheless, these acts shake the very foundations of the certification system, and as an automobile manufacturer, we believe they are acts that must never be committed.” - Toyota President Akio Toyoda, in press conference.

Similar cases have been reported at Honda, Mazda, Suzuki and Yamaha. The Japanese government has asked each manufacturer to halt deliveries of the models concerned until the Ministry of Transport can confirm their compliance.

According to Kyodo News, the Ministry said it will conduct on-site investigations at the manufacturers' offices, and it will also consider taking administrative action.

Toyota makes clear that consumers in North America are not affected in any way. A company spokesperson told Car and Driver that vehicles for the North American market are tested according to “different processes and different standards”.