Toyota does not currently offer all-electric vehicles, but it’s about to get into the game. Yesterday the Japanese automotive giant announced that it plans to introduce two all-electric models, as well as a new plug-in hybrid vehicle, for the 2022 model-year.

Given their designations as 2022 models, we can expect to know much more about the three vehicles within the next few months.

One of the two electric vehicles will be an SUV, while the other will be... a surprise. The two models are part of Toyota’s plan to introduce 10 new electric vehicles worldwide in the first part of the current decade.

As for the plug-in hybrid model, Toyota has confirmed that it will be unveiled this year for sale next year.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Japanese carmaker continues to offer hybrid and plug-in-hybrid models, and is also forging ahead with its plans vis-à-vis hydrogen-powered vehicles. During this week’s announcement, Bob Carter, Vice President of Sales for Toyota North America, mentioned that the company actually wants to be like a “Macy's department store of powertrains”. The manufacturer is also working on a vehicle powered by solid-state batteries that will make its debut over the next few years.

At the end of December, Toyota announced that it would introduce an electric SUV to the European market. We now have confirmation that it will be sold on this side of the Atlantic as well.

Toyota wants to electrify 40 percent of all its new vehicles by 2025, and up that to 70 percent by 2030.

Toyota has been slower than most in the industry to offer all-electric models, but the company is banking on the fact that its history with hybrid products proves it is as committed as any other to reducing emissions.