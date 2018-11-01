Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Los Angeles 2018: Toyota to present a Prius with four-wheel drive

With two weeks and change to go before the Los Angeles Auto Show, Toyota has released a teaser image of the 2019 Prius it intends to present there.

The image shows the best-selling hybrid-powered car in history powering through the snow – a fairly clear indication the model headed to LA will be four-wheel drive. If that wasn’t obvious enough, the company tagged the photo with the following: "Fall is here, winter's near, but the 2019 Prius performs on roads whether snowy or clear."

Now, some people might be surprised that Toyota would produce a Prius that sends power to all four wheels. But those people likely don’t know that Toyota has already, in fact, developed such a Prius, and currently sells it in other markets. Known as the Prius E-Four, it uses a separate electric motor to power the rear wheels.

Now, an all-wheel drive system on a hybrid vehicle is designed to be efficient first and foremost, which means that it is not engaged at all times. The rear motor comes into play only when conditions demand it.

Toyota Prius E-Four
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Prius E-Four

We have no data yet on the energy or fuel consumption of the upcoming all-wheel-drive Prius, but Toyota has made the claim that the current E-Four is more efficient than the third-generation Prius with two-wheel drive.

All of that is interesting, of course, but it would be downright gripping news if we learned that the Canadian market were to get this AWD Prius. As of now, the only new market being talked about is the American one.

This, needless to say, makes zero sense when you consider our climate and driving needs, and our love of hybrid vehicles in general relative to the U.S. That said, we’ll have to wait and see if there are additional announcements in the coming days and weeks. By the time Los Angeles rolls around, we should know all.

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2018: Toyota unveils Prius AWD-e

Los Angeles 2018: Toyota unveils Prius AWD-e

Toyota has unveiled its new 2019 Prius at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and the big news is the addition of an all-wheel drive version. Auto123 looks at th...

2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e details, U.S. pricing announced

2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e details, U.S. pricing announced

The four-wheel-drive Toyota Prius AWD-e, unveiled at the LA Auto Show, will go on sale in Canada in the spring of 2019. This week we learned details and pric...

Green Vehicles of the Year: Honda Insight, Jaguar I-PACE & Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Green Vehicles of the Year: Honda Insight, Jaguar I-PACE ...

Green Car Journal has named its choices for Green Car, Luxury Car and SUV of the Year for 2019 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The winners are the Honda Insigh...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Pontiac Trans Am 1979
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed ...
Article
Part of the Cadillac Lyriq's large display screen
Future Cadillac Lyriq to Get 33-inch Display ...
Article
The 10,000th Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Builds its 10,000th Urus SUV
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
World Premiere of the 2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover
World Premiere of the 2022 Ni...
Video
The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bronco Finally Introduced
The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bron...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 