Toyota has produced 300 million vehicles in its history

• Since 1936, Toyota has produced 300 million vehicles; the auto giant reached that milestone this autumn.

Every year, we often report on the number of vehicles a brand manages to sell on the market. Sometimes it might involve a certain model setting a record or hitting an important milestone, or taking top spot in a certain market.

But what about a company's total production since its inception? Toyota recently reached an important milestone with the production of the 300 millionth model in the company's history. That’s 300,000,000 spelled out, and that’s a lot of vehicles.

The 1935 Toyota G1 Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Mytho88

Toyota passed the milestone exactly 88 years and 2 months after it built its first vehicle. That was in August 1935 and it was a delivery truck named the G1, which was produced until 1936.

The figure of 300 million includes both the company's domestic production and what it has built and sold internationally. What's interesting are the ratios. In its history Toyota has built 180.52 million vehicles on its home soil. The remaining 119.6 million were assembled abroad, as of September 30, 2023.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Photo: D.Boshouwers

And which model was produced the most? That’s an easy one. The Corolla has been a mainstay since seemingly forever, and the 54.3 million units of it that have been built represent a really sizable chunk of Toyota’s 300 million total.

And that’s why the Corolla is, still, the best-selling model in history, all brands combined.

300 million vehicles produced by Toyota Photo: Toyota

And how does Toyota stack up against other manufacturers? It's not easy to find exact figures as of September, but a few estimates are possible.

In 2012, Ford announced it had produced 350 million vehicles since its beginnings in 1903. Given its average yearly sales since then, we can add some 60 million units, bringing the total to over 400 million. As for General Motors, since the company's beginnings in 1908, it has produced just over 500 million models.

Staggering figures, when you think about it.