Toyota Is Recalling 55,000 Vehicles in Canada

Toyota Canada is issuing a recall of 54,687 2018 and 2019 Toyota and Lexus vehicles. The fuel pump in the models targeted by the campaign could stop working abruptly. This could lead the engine to stall suddenly.

The campaign addresses non-hybrid models only. The vehicles affected include the Lexus 2018 and 2019 GS 350 AWD, LX 570 and RX 350/350L, as well as some 2019 500 LS, LC 500, RC 300 AWD, RC 350 AWD, IS 300 AWD, ES 350, GX 460 and NX 300 models. On the Toyota side, 2018-2019 Highlander, Sienna, Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma and 4Runner are affected, while some 2019 Toyota Corolla, Camry et Avalon models are as well.

Toyota says that if the fuel pump stops working, alert messages and warnings will display on the data screen and the engine could stop functioning properly. This could lead to a full stall, and an inability to restart the engine. If a vehicle’s engine were to stop functioning while the vehicle is traveling at high speed, there is a serious risk of an accident.

Toyota is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the fuel-pump issue.

Some 700,000 models are the being recalled by Toyota in the U.S. over the same problem.

The company is actively working on a fix, and it should start contacting owners by mid-March to inform them if their vehicle is affected by the campaign. Toyota recommends that owners who have questions or concerns can contact Toyota at 1-888-869-6828 or Lexus at 1-800-265-3987.

