Toyota Outlines Changes Coming to its Models for 2021

Toyota recently put on a big online presentation of all the changes coming to the models in its lineup in 2021. We take a closer look, noting along the way the several upgrades and new editions designed to give the Japanese automaker’s always-reliable vehicles some added character. Good on ‘em!

This presentation was actually an adapted version of the one for the 2020 lineup given at the event that introduced us to the Supra. Given the positive response received from the media, the manufacturer has done it again this year. Except online.

Here then is everything that’s new for each of the brand's products for 2021.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Avalon

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Avalon Limited AWD

A new variant, the Limited AWD, has been added to the family. It comes equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder 205-hp engine. With the XSE variant, a heated steering wheel is added to the package. Android Auto is also present with every variation of the model.

Camry / Camry hybrid

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Camry XLE

Toyota is giving the Camry some mid-cycle aesthetic touch-ups. For example, the front fairing has been redesigned, as have the headlights, lights and rims. On board, a new 9-inch screen is available for the multimedia system, as is a heated steering wheel on the front-wheel drive model.

The new generation of Toyota's safety suite, TSS 2.5+, is included standard on the 2021 Camry. It adds new features, including detection of objects (vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists) coming from the opposite direction when making a left turn.

In addition, a new Nightshade all-wheel drive edition is added to the range. It features 18-inch black alloy wheels, and as you might have guessed black also dominates the door handles, mirror caps, rear spoiler and logos.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Camry XSE hybrid

Finally, we'll see the first hybrid version with the sportier XSE trim, which features leather seats, 19-inch glossy black alloy wheels, two-tone paint and smoke-finish LED headlights and lights.

Photo gallery of the 2021 Toyota Camry

Corolla

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition, three-quarters rear

A new limited edition called Apex makes its debut for 2021. This epical Corola will feature 18-inch black aluminum wheels, a sportier tuned exhaust system, front and rear stabilizer bars and performance-tuned springs. Logos and a black spoiler are also part of the aesthetic presentation of this new model. It will be available for $27,300 with the manual transmission. Add another $1,000 for the continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Corolla Hatchback

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Corolla Special Edition

The hatchback version of the Corolla also gets a new variant, The Special Edition has a black accent with 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport bumper, side skirts, a spoiler and a roof spoiler. The model also features a new colour called Supersonic Red.