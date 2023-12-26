2024 Toyota Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

• Here are the details of the 2024 Toyota model lineup in Canada. 2024 is looking to be a busy year for Toyota, especially on the truck front with the completely revised Tacoma. One vehicle may not sound like much, but the Tacoma is extremely popular and there will be lots of interest. Especially it is getting a hybrid powertrain, very big news all on its own. The Tacoma, of course, is not the end of the story for Toyota in 2024. The addition of the Grand Highlander SUV means the brand now has 15 different electrified vehicles in its lineup, keeping Toyota at or near the top in that regard. THE CARS Toyota Corolla sedan

2023-24 Toyota Corolla Photo: Toyota

There’s not a lot of change to Toyota’s bread-and butter sedan, save the additions of Connected Services to the L and LE grades. The sedan comes available in four trims: L, LE, SE and XSE with the SE and XSE models available with all-wheel drive. All models except for the L are available with a hybrid engine choice. The Corolla gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder as standard, good for 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota Corolla sedan Toyota Corolla Hatchback There are no big changes to the Corolla Hatchback for 2024. It is still available in four trims – SE, SE Plus, SE Upgrade and XSE – with power coming from a naturally aspirated 2.0L 4-cylinder engine good for 169 hp and 151 lb-ft torque, fed to the front wheels via a CVT automatic transmission. Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback See: 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review: Still Making a Good Case See: 2024 Toyota Corolla: The Ball Starts Rolling at $23,500 CAD Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota GR Corolla, édition Circuit Photo: Toyota

The hopped-up version of the Corolla hatch continues for 2024, still with AWD as standard and still with a three-cylinder turbo good for 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Last year’s slightly more powerful Morizo version is not available for 2024, with the lineup now consisting of Core and Circuit trims. Changes for 2024 include red brake calipers on Core grade, standard 18-inch wheels and park sensors on Circuit grade plus two new colours: Blue Flame and White, with Heavy Metal, Black and Red being discontinued. Specifications sheet for 2024 Toyota GR Corolla See: Toyota GR Corolla: The Circuit Version Will Be Offered in 2024 Toyota Prius The Prius hybrid was fully redesigned for 2023, so there are no further changes for 2024. Available trims include XLE Limited, with AWD as standard on both. Specifications sheet for 2024 Toyota Prius See: 2024 Toyota Prius: Pricing and Details for Canada Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota Prius Prime 2023/24 Photo: D.Boshouwers

Like its Prius sibling, the Prime model was given a full redesign 2023, with no changes for 2024. Available trims include SE, XSE and XSE Premium and they all make a generous 220 hp and can cruise for up to 72 km in EV mode. Specifications sheet for 2024 Toyota Prius Prime See: 2024 Toyota Prius Prime: No Changes, Except to the Pricing Toyota Camry No changes for the Camry for 2024, though we are losing the Nightshade trims of the gas-only and hybrid models. The Camry is due to be updated in 2025, so expect the bigger changes to come then. Available trims include SE, LE, XSE, and XLE while the hybrid is available in LE, SE Upgrade, XSE and XLE trims. Specifications sheet for 2024 Toyota Camry See: 2024 Toyota Camry: Here Is Pricing for Canada Toyota Crown

Toyota Crown 2023/24 Photo: D.Boshouwers

This was an all-new model for 2023, so there are no changes to the hybrid-only Crown for 2024, except for the loss of the XLE trim, leaving the Limited and Platinum in the lineup for 2024. Specifications sheet for 2024 Toyota Crown See: 2024 Toyota Crown: Pricing and Details for Canada Toyota GR86 The big addition for Toyota’s popular, affordable RWD sports car for 2024 is the Trueno Edition, a callback to the classic Trueno of the 80s. The new package adds a blacked-out hood, side graphic, 18-inch wheels and mirrors against two available base colours: Halo (white) and Track Red. The Trueno edition also gets Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes. Inside, we find Ultrasuede seating with red leather inserts and special shift knob with “Trueno” graphic. Power from the 2.4L boxer engine remains the same at 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes are also available on the Performance Package, and models equipped with the manual transmission now get the Active Safety Suite which provides pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and high beam assist. Specifications sheet for 2024 Toyota GR86 Toyota GR Supra

Toyota GR Supra 2023/24 Photo: D.Rufiange