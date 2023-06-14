Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Toyota Working on Solid-State Battery Promising 1,200-km Range

Toyota's solid-state battery in development
Photo: Toyota
A 10-80-percent recharge would take just 10 minutes Automotive columnist: , Updated:

This week, Toyota gave an update on its work on solid-state batteries, a technology it has been developing for some time. This type of battery has the potential to significantly increase the range of electric vehicles, while reducing costs and weight.

A solid-state battery, as the name suggests, uses a solid electrolyte instead of liquids or gels, as is the case with current EV batteries. This technology is less prone to overheating or fire and is also better suited to rapid recharging.

Better still, it's denser, which means it's lighter and offers greater capacity. All this could translate into electric vehicles with a range comparable to or greater than that of current EVs. And weight being reduced could suit performance-focused models very well.

Toyota explained having made a “technological breakthrough” that overcomes the durability hurdle that has prevented the use of solid-state batteries in the automotive sector until now. This will allow the company to more quickly integrate their use in both its hybrid and all-electric vehicles.

2023 Toyota bZ4X
2023 Toyota bZ4X
Photo: Toyota

The Japanese automaker adds it’s working on a mass-production method for solid-state batteries and wants to bring the technology to market in 2027 or 2028. This timetable is similar to that of rival manufacturers, such as Volkswagen and Nissan, who are also working on the technology. 

Thanks to aerodynamic improvements and weight reduction, Toyota estimates that a vehicle could offer a range of 1,200 km. The automaker has also indicated that it is already researching a more advanced battery that could deliver a range approaching 1,500 km. 

With a capacity of 1,200 to 1500 km, there'll be no more talk of range anxiety.

And when it comes to recharging, Toyota is aiming for a time of 10 minutes (or less) to boost a battery's capacity from 10 to 80 percent using a fast DC charger.

It's been widely predicted that EV technology will evolve very rapidly, much as we saw with smartphones. We're starting to see proof of this.

2023 Lexus RZ
2023 Lexus RZ
Photo: Lexus

You May Also Like

Toyota Adds $1.2 Billion to Investment in North Carolina Battery Plant

Toyota Adds $1.2 Billion to Investment in North Carolina ...

Toyota adds $2.1 billion to its investment in a battery plant in North Carolina. The plant will be operational in 2025.

Volkswagen’s Ontario EV Battery Plant Could Be its Biggest Such Plant Worldwide

Volkswagen’s Ontario EV Battery Plant Could Be its Bigges...

Volkswagen’s EV battery plant, which is coming to Ontario at the price of $13 billion in subsidies, could be its biggest such plant worldwide. Canadian Prime...

Volkswagen Confirms its Battery Mega-Factory Will Be in Canada

Volkswagen Confirms its Battery Mega-Factory Will Be in C...

Volkswagen has confirmed it will build its North American battery mega-plant in St. Thomas, Ontario. Access to Canadian natural resources played a major role...

More Articles

From this author

Acura manual gearbox
A Fifth of Acura Integra Buyers Choose a Manu...
Article
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Recalls 331,000 Grand Cherokee SUVs Over...
Article
General Motors plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana
GM Is Investing $632 Million to Build Next-Ge...
Article
More from this author

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 