• Toyota is preparing the arrival of a new-generation Tacoma pickup.

• The current generation of the truck made its debut for 2015.

• An image just shared by Toyota hints at an unveiling on April 4.

It’s been known for a while that Toyota is preparing a new generation of the Tacoma pickup. The current vintage, it should be remembered, has been with us since 2015. And even then, the redesign it received was pretty mild.

In other words, we’re really due for a new version.

An image shared by the Japanese auto giant this week gives a pretty clear hint that the unveiling of the next-gen Tacoma is coming very soon, as in April 4th, Tuesday of next week. Just prior the New York Auto Show getting underway.

The Toyota Tacoma with the plate reading '04023' Photo: Toyota

The hint is found in the rear license plate of the pickup on the image, which reads 040423. The 4th day of the 4th month of the year is also recognized as the day of 4x4s throughout the industry. Ford and Jeep have frequently marked it with various news related to their products. This time, it's Toyota turn.

The image shows a second, more subtle clue. Note the presence of another pickup truck on the right side of the image, which is very likely the upcoming Tacoma. The image properly blurred to preserve the suspense ahead of the reveal.

All we can make out is a larger front grille, vertically positioned headlights and a flat hood.

Like you, we'd like to know more, but we'll have to be patient. Stay tuned for whatever happens on April 4th.