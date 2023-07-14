• Here are the first (unofficial) images of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road edition.

Most often, the first view you’ll get of a new model on Auto123 is via official images provided by the automaker. Here’s an exception. The first images of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road edition to surface online were taken by an individual and shared on the Tacoma4G.com forum.

We had the opportunity to see the new 2024 Tacoma up close at an event in Hawaii in May, but one of the versions coming to the offer was absent: the TRD Off-Road. This is the most affordable ‘off-road’ focused version of the Tacoma, making it a popular choice with outdoors enthusiasts and Toyota fans.

The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Photo: Tacoma4G.com

The TRD Off-Road version is similarly positioned to the TRD Sport variant, except that it optimizes off-road capacities instead of on-road sportiness. The two models do share certain features, including similarly sized fender flares, front grille, fog lamps, LED headlamps with smoked surface, and black logos.

This version offers unique styling features, however..

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road red Photo: Tacoma4G.com

The TRD Off-Road also comes with a series of other features that are not visible in the photos shared this week, but which Toyota has previously announced. These include Bilstein shock absorbers with separate reservoir, designed for off-road driving. There are also driving modes that can be selected according to the terrain. An electronically locking rear differential is standard, as are skid plates.

17- or 18-inch wheels are available and can be fitted with 33-inch tires. As an option, the Off-Road version can be fitted with an electronic front stabilizer bar disconnection system, offering more possibilities for off-road driving.

Wheel of the new 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Photo: Tacoma4G.com

As with the Sport variant, the TRD Off-Road edition is only available in a 4-door cab configuration.

Standard equipment includes the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which develops 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque with the 8-speed automatic transmission, or 270 hp and 310 lb-ft with the optional 6-speed manual gearbox. This Tacoma can also be equipped with the 2.4L hybrid turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The model also benefits from a coil-spring rear suspension.

In the case of all 2024 Tacomas, including the TRD Pro, the non-hybrid models will be available by the end of the year, while the hybrid variants is set to arrive in early 2024. Pricing for all models is still to come, but that should be announced closer to year’s end.