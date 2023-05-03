The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Will Keep Its Manual Transmission

- The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will still be available with a manual transmission, the company has confirmed.

- In recent years, Toyota has been a strong advocate of the manual transmission.

- With the renewal of competitors offered by General Motors, the arrival of a new generation of Tacoma is timely for Toyota.

A little press release from Toyota yesterday put a smile on our faces. And we didn't even have to read it to be happy. In fact, the simple photo that accompanied the information was enough to make us understand; it showed three pedals.

So we understood that the next generation of the Toyota Tacoma, which will make its debut this year as the 2024 model, will still be available with a manual transmission. For those who like to play with their hands and feet while driving, this is good news. Even more so in a context where there are fewer and fewer mechanical transmissions on the market.

2024 Toyota Tacoma - Pédales Photo: Toyota

The company shared this detail as part of its campaign to give us a little information about the model it plans to unveil. We still don't know when the Tacoma 2024 will make its debut (probably sometime this summer), but we are starting to get an idea of what it will offer. In fact, in recent weeks, Toyota has also confirmed that a hybrid version will be available.

A TRD variant will still be on the menu (the opposite would have been surprising), as well as a Trailhunter livery that will champion off-roading across the range. An image of the rear wheel shared by the company also confirms that disc brakes will be present there for the first time. Yes, the current Tacoma still has drum brakes at the rear, a technology that was championed by engineers at the launch of the previous generation.

Anyway, all that's left is to see the model and discover the details of its specifications. The Tacoma has always been an important product for the brand and with the renewal of General Motors' proposals in this category (Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon), the arrival of a new model is timely for the Japanese manufacturer.