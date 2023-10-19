Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota Teases a New Mystery Model

Toyota's new mystery model
Photo: Toyota
Derek Boshouwers
 Are we looking at a GR Prius? A next-gen Camry? Let the speculation begin

Talk about a mystery with no clues to go on. Toyota has released a teaser image of the front of a car, possibly electric or at least electrified, or possibly not. But the company’s media representatives left no accompanying clues, other than the cryptic A New Dawn Is Coming message. 

Nor is there any indication of when this new car, which could also be a performance variant, might be presented, or more information given about it.

So. We know this is a sedan and not an SUV or a pickup. It appears to have a five-seat interior as well. It might have a hatch instead of a trunk, but then it again it might not.

Then we can speculate that this is possibly an electrified addition to an existing model. Not necessarily all-electric, but it could be a hybrid or PHEV.

Or, it could be a more performance-oriented version of an existing model, possibly a GR variant. Toyota has said in the past that it is interested in producing a GR Prius model. Or, could it be a GR Corolla, which would make a certain sense?

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and 2023 Toyota Prius Prime
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and 2023 Toyota Prius Prime
Photo: D.Boshouwers

However, the headlights seen in the teaser image are not those of the current Corolla; in the case of the Prius, it’s closer, but not quite identical.

The other credible speculation is that it is a redesign of a model, a new generation. Both the Prius and Corolla have recently been overhauled, so that leaves … the Camry. The current generation dates back to 2017, so it is due for a new generation.

Stay tuned.

2022-2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid
2022-2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Photo: D.Boshouwers
