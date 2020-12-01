Two 3-Cylinder Turbo Engines for the 2020 Buick Encore GX

Last May Buick confirmed that the GX version of the Buick Encore, originally conceived for the Chinese market, was going to be offered in North America as well. This week we learned what will sit under the hood of the version sold here, courtesy a report by GM Authority, a website devoted to all things General Motors.

The new 2020 Buick Encore GX will thus come with a choice of two turbo engines, both of them 3-cylinder. The first is a 1.2L unit (LIH), the second 1.3L (L3T). The smaller bloc will generate up to 137 hp and 166 lb-ft of torque, while the larger engine will deliver 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. For the latter mill, it’s noteworthy and promising that maximal torque will be available as of 1,500 RPM.

The 1.2L unit will be wedded exclusively with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). This CVT will also be available with the larger engine, but only in FWD configuration. Those wanting all-wheel drive will get with it a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The current Buick Encore comes with just the one engine, a 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo good for 138 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. Both of the GX’s new engines will thus constitute an upgrade for buyers.

Recall that the Encore GX is in fact a slightly stretched version of the Encore, and will slide into the Buick SUV lineup above it and just below the Envision. The new 2020 Buick Encore GX will be assembled in South Korea.