Problems continue to hound the next-gen 2020-2021 Ford Explorer, as its name shows up in yet another recall announced by the American automaker. The recall also impacts the 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator, while a second recall announced simultaneously points the finger at the E-Series van.

We're talking about two different recalls, in fact.

The problem involving the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator has to do with their engine mounts. Specifically, the brackets that attach the engine mount to the passenger side can back out of their position. According to Ford, this can result in power loss, which in our book is pretty self-evident if an engine separates from the vehicle it's powering.

As alarming as this may sound, owners shouldn’t fret unduly - as the passenger-side mount is only one part of the equation and Ford says it is not aware of any incidents involving vehicles in use. In addition, the company says the recall affects only about 1,400 of these two vehicles that were built at the Chicago assembly plant between July 28 and 30, 2020 for the U.S. market. In Canada, 65 units would be affected.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Ford is working to contact owners about the recall, and those whose models are affected will have at-risk parts replaced free of charge by their dealer.

As for the recall involving the E-Series model, it addresses a potential heat management problem resulting from misaligned thermal insulation on the underside of the hood. In vehicles where this insulation has not been properly installed and does not reach the edges of the hood, the resulting heat dissipation can result in high temperatures on the surface of the passenger compartment, and direct contact with the insulation can cause burns.

This is the largest of the two recalls, as Ford says it affects nearly 33,000 models sold in the U.S. and Canada. Thankfully, as with the Explorer problem, Ford says it is not aware of any incidents. And the repair is simple - adding insulation where it's missing.