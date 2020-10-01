Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Ford Recalls Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and E-Series

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Problems continue to hound the next-gen 2020-2021 Ford Explorer, as its name shows up in yet another recall announced by the American automaker. The recall also impacts the 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator, while a second recall announced simultaneously points the finger at the E-Series van.

We're talking about two different recalls, in fact.

The problem involving the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator has to do with their engine mounts. Specifically, the brackets that attach the engine mount to the passenger side can back out of their position. According to Ford, this can result in power loss, which in our book is pretty self-evident if an engine separates from the vehicle it's powering.

As alarming as this may sound, owners shouldn’t fret unduly - as the passenger-side mount is only one part of the equation and Ford says it is not aware of any incidents involving vehicles in use. In addition, the company says the recall affects only about 1,400 of these two vehicles that were built at the Chicago assembly plant between July 28 and 30, 2020 for the U.S. market. In Canada, 65 units would be affected.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Lincoln Aviator
Photo: Lincoln
Lincoln Aviator

Ford is working to contact owners about the recall, and those whose models are affected will have at-risk parts replaced free of charge by their dealer.

As for the recall involving the E-Series model, it addresses a potential heat management problem resulting from misaligned thermal insulation on the underside of the hood. In vehicles where this insulation has not been properly installed and does not reach the edges of the hood, the resulting heat dissipation can result in high temperatures on the surface of the passenger compartment, and direct contact with the insulation can cause burns.

This is the largest of the two recalls, as Ford says it affects nearly 33,000 models sold in the U.S. and Canada. Thankfully, as with the Explorer problem, Ford says it is not aware of any incidents. And the repair is simple - adding insulation where it's missing.

You May Also Like

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

What are the top 10 midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 in terms of sales performance? Using pre-pandemic 2019 sales figures, Auto123 has a countdown for you...

Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Trucks, SUVS, Including 58,712 in Canada

Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Trucks, SUVS, Including 58,712 ...

Ford is recalling a little over 550,000 trucks in North America including 58,712 in Canada. The seat backs of some models equipped with manually adjustable s...

Ford To Recall 375,000 Explorer SUVs over Manufacturing Defect

Ford To Recall 375,000 Explorer SUVs over Manufacturing D...

Ford has announced it is recalling around 375,000 2013-2017 Explorer SUVs in North America. A manufacturing defect could make the vehicles difficult to contr...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota to Present an EV Concept With a Solid-...
Article
Electric Vehicles: 7 Out of 10 Americans Say ...
Article
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
Production of the Ram 1500 TRX Underway
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

EV Startup Canoo Presents Electric Delivery Van
EV Startup Canoo Presents Ele...
Video
Nissan’s Micra Cup becomes the Nissan Sentra Cup
Nissan’s Micra Cup becomes th...
Video
You Could Own This 1969 Mercedes-Benz Long Owned by Elvis Presley
You Could Own This 1969 Merce...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 