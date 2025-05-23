U.S. blocks California from dictating emissions rules

For 50 years, California has been setting its own rules regarding pollutant emissions, and those rules are stricter than those of the federal government. This has never really been challenged... until Donald Trump arrived at the White House.

It should be noted, however, that under the George W. Bush administration, California had sought to tighten its rules, but that had been denied. That denial was overturned when Barack Obama took office.

Donald Trump, even during his first term, had raised the issue. But this week, his administration succeeded in ending the California mandates that force manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of all-electric vehicles by 2035. The standard is 35 percent by 2026, 68 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035.

Essentially, the Senate blocked California's plan to gradually phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles starting in 2035.

It’s clear a legal battle is to come. California needs its rules to tackle its pollution problems. And even if manufacturers don't always agree with the state's standards, they comply due to the territory's weight in the automotive market. Nevertheless, the industry will welcome the federal government’s new action.

California Governor Gavin Newsom maintains that the state will still achieve its climate goals, citing its “legal responsibility under the federal Clean Air Act to protect the community and reduce major pollutants to levels required by federal law.”

According to Mary Nichols, former chair of CARB (California Air Resources Board), California could consider stricter emission limits for factories and oil refineries to make up the difference. The state could also encourage public transportation or impose penalties on gasoline vehicle owners, as seen elsewhere in the world, especially in Europe.