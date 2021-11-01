Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Vancouver Auto Show Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

This week in the automotive domain was to belong to the Geneva Motor Show. But as we reported last week the event was cancelled due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus. Specifically, organizers of that event called it off following the institution by the Swiss government of a regulation temporarily banning gatherings of more than 1000 people in the country.

This news has unsurprisingly led to speculation regarding other events that pull in lots of visitors. Organizers of the Vancouver International Auto Show have tried to calm nerves and announced that, as of now, their event will go ahead as planned.

“At this time, we’re monitoring the situation, but as the risk in our region is deemed low by health authorities, we’re still planning for the Vancouver International Auto Show to go ahead as scheduled and planned. As with any situation that is primarily international, if the context changes regionally, we will make the appropriate decisions.”

- Laura Ballance, Vancouver International Auto Show spokesperson, in an email sent to Automotive News

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Vancouver International Auto Show

In Canada, the risk of contracting the virus is still considered very low, and the country’s health care system is better-equipped than most to manage cases from other countries.

To date, 27 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada: 18 in Ontario, eight in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

"The risk of this virus spreading to B.C. communities remains low at this time," writes the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on its website. "We are closely monitoring the global situation and recognize that the virus is spreading to communities in other parts of the world.

As of March 2nd, over 89,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide according to the World Health Organization. Of these, 80,026 are in China. The number of deaths attributable to the virus has just surpassed the 3,000 mark.

You May Also Like

2020 Lincoln Aviator Review: a Heckuva Nice Surprise

2020 Lincoln Aviator Review: a Heckuva Nice Surprise

The new 2020 Lincoln Aviator is a somewhat transformed creature, and a vehicle that will pleasantly surprise those who try it. For the comfort and refinement...

Geneva Motor Show Cancelled as a Result of Coronavirus Crisis

Geneva Motor Show Cancelled as a Result of Coronavirus Cr...

The 90th Geneva Motor Show, which was set to kick off next week, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Organizers of the event released a stateme...

Hyundai Presents the next Elantra GT… in the form of the European i30

Hyundai Presents the next Elantra GT… in the form of the ...

Hyundai has revealed the next-generation i30 it plans to premiere at the Geneva Motor Show next week. This compact model is the European twin to our Elantra ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Alfa Romeo Tonale concept
Production of the Alfa Romeo Tonale to Begin ...
Article
2020 Chevrolet Impala
Chevrolet Has Produced its Last Impala
Article
2021 Kia Seltos
2021 Kia Seltos First Drive: The Magic Formula?
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
150 Accessories for the Ford Bronco
150 Accessories for the Ford ...
Video
Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels Versions of Tesla Cybertruck Coming for Christmas!
Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 