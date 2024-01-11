• Auto123 takes a look at the list of the 10 best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. in 2023.

We recently presented the list of the 25 best-selling models on the American market in 2023. Our neighbors' consumer habits have a big influence on the market, which forces us to take a close look at what's happening on their side.

See : The 25 Best-Selling New Vehicles in the U.S. in 2023

As a logical follow-up, here's another ranking reflecting US market trends, this time concerning electric vehicles, which accounted for 7.6 percent of American vehicle sales in 2023.

This is a far cry from the figures obtained in Canada, where in the third quarter of 2023, some 13 percent of sales were attributable to electric models. Over that same period, the percentage of new EVs in British Columbia and Quebec climbed above 20 percent.

Even so, the rise in sales of EVs south of the border is notable. In 2022 the percentage was 5.8 percent; in 2021 it sat at just 3.2 percent in 2021. In two years, EVs’ marker share has more than doubled.

And analysts expect further growth in 2024.

A Tesla charger Photo: D.Boshouwers

As for the best-selling models, you won't be surprised to learn that Tesla dominates the market. But it's hard to miss the battle that's brewing behind Elon Musk’s company.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Photo: D.Boshouwers

Here then is the ranking of the 10 best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. in 2023.

1 - Tesla Model Y - 394,497 units

2 - Tesla Model 3 - 220,910 units

3 - Chevrolet Bolt EV / EUV - 62,045 units

4 - Ford Mustang Mach-E - 40,771 units

5 - Volkswagen ID.4 - 37,789 units

6 - Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 33,918 units

7 - Rivian R1S - 24,783 units

8 - Ford F-150 Lightning - 24,165 units

9 - Tesla Model X - 23,015 units

10 - BMW i4 - 22,583 units

According to Kelley Blue Book, Tesla's market share in the EV sector was 55 percent in 2023. That's still impressive and utterly dominant, but it's declining. This is due to the multiplication of the offer, quite simply.

It will be interesting to watch the trend in 2024, both in the U.S. and in Canada, as a host of new models get ready to make their debut.