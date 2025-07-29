Vehicle Theft Down in Canada in 2025

Équité Association had good news to share with the public regarding vehicle theft in Canada. In a report published on Monday, July 28, the group announced that the number of thefts across the country is down 19.1 percent for the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2024.

That’s great news of course, but even with that the number of thefts remains significant. Some 23,000 vehices were reported stolen during the January-to-June period.

The most significant drops were recorded in Ontario and Quebec, with declines of 25.9 and 22.2 percent, respectively.

Probably not coincidentally, those provinces created specialized law enforcement units working with government to deal with car theft. In all regions, public awareness of the theft threat and manufacturers' efforts have also contributed to the decline.

Other areas in the country saw declines, though they were more modest: 12.5 percent in Alberta, and 9 percent for both the Maritimes and Western Canada.

Alberta has the highest number of thefts per capita, with 4,411 vehicles stolen. Ontario recorded 9,600 thefts, but the per capita figure in that more-populous province is lower.

Continued vigilance required

The Insurance Bureau of Canada warned that despite the progress made, car theft remains a "significant concern.” It also reiterated that there are a number of factors “contributing to rising auto insurance costs.”

“A combination of inflation, tariffs, rising repair and vehicle replacement costs, legal pressures, and regulatory challenges are driving rates up across the country," the Bureau stated.

Owners also need to continue efforts to protect their vehicle. We know from vast experience that criminal car-theft rings will always find ways to circumvent efforts made to counter anti-theft efforts.