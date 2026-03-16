Volkswagen Recalling 13,000 Jettas in Canada

Volkswagen is recalling 13,318 Jetta cars from the 2025 and 2026 model-years for a manufacturing defect that could lead to overheating and potentially to a fire.

Transport Canada’s recall number for this campaign is 2026-110; the manufacturer’s recall number id 97TC.

The problem

Transport Canada explains that in some of the Jettas being recalled, “the transmission ground wire may not have been connected during production. As a result, wiring or nearby parts could overheat.”

Obviously that happening poses a safety risk, since it creates a risk of a fire.

The solution

The fix for this issue is simple enough, but it will require a visit to the dealership. Volkswagen will be notifying owners of affected vehicles, and will ask them to bring their vehicle to their dealer to have the transmission ground wire inspected and, if necessary, replaced.