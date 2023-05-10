Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
1. Selling your car to an individual


This is undoubtedly the longest process, but also the most profitable. Then you will understand that selling cars is not for everyone. You need to be patient and prepared for several test drives, negotiations and maybe some surprises. However, it is also one of the methods that will give you the best return for all the effort you put into preparing, presenting and dealing with a private party. It is important to note that this method also involves a certain amount of risk, as you will be responsible for any recourse on the part of the buyer.

 

Strong points

  • Better price obtained

Weak points

  • More time
  • Increased liability

2. Sell your car to a dealer


Unfortunately, this option often requires the purchase of another vehicle. The price you get depends on the market, but also on the type of vehicle you have. If your vehicle is in good condition and fits well with the dealer's used car inventory, they will be able to sell it at a profit and offer you a reasonable price. If your vehicle is not a good match, then they will have to resell it to a professional and will have to offer a lower price as they will have to re-trade and make a small profit to attract the professionals in the trade. This type of transaction is fast, very common and safe in terms of responsibility towards the buyer. Another advantage is that the purchase price of the vehicle will be deducted from the value of your vehicle, which will also save you taxes on your new vehicle!

                    

Strong points

  • Fast
  • No risk

Weak points

  • lower price obtained
White Honda
White Honda
Photo: Auto123

3. Sell your car online


Online sales sites are a great way to reach a network of used car professionals. These professionals offer you a fast, simplified transaction and a better price than dealerships because you cut out a middleman in the process of reselling a car. Your responsibility is also limited in this type of transaction because you are not selling directly to the owner who will be driving your vehicle in the future.


Interested in this process ? You can click on the Sell Your Car button on Auto123 to start this type of process with confidence.

 

Strong points

  • Fast
  • No risk

Weak points

  • resale pricet

4. Sell your car for scrap or parts


If your vehicle is not very valuable or needs a lot of repairs, salvage yards can come to the rescue. The transaction is quick and easy, but expect to receive a maximum of $100 to $500 for your vehicle. They will come directly to your home to pick up your vehicle and may even pay cash.

 

Strong points

  • Fast
  • No risk

Weak points

  • dealer price

5. Selling your car at auction


This method is becoming increasingly popular because it allows you to benefit from the principle of auctions to get the best price from professionals. You get a direct valuation from several buyers competing against each other. The process is fast, but sometimes you have to pay to be represented by a specialist who is a member of the auction services.

 

Strong points

  • Fast
  • No risk

Weak points

  • reseller price

Whichever method seems best, to avoid missing out on sales opportunities, you should plan to have your vehicle in satisfactory mechanical, exterior and interior condition.  Your registration must be current and not expired in order to sell your vehicle to another party.
 

